Kentucky Derby sprints past rain drops and puddles

Joe Bassett was handed by Kathy Morris as he entered at the Gate1 security point on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Down in Lexington Saturday, May 06, 2017. Umbrellas were not allowed this year. Bassett said he is a huge fan of Derby horse Irish War Cry and is highly Irish
John Lubbers was wanded by Sun Song at the Gate1 security point on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Down in Lexington Saturday, May 06, 2017. Umbrellas were not allowed this year. Lubbers said he was wearing a man's version of a fascinator that was made by his wife.
Meghan Goldammer was handed by Kathy Morris at the Gate1 security point on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Down in Lexington Saturday, May 06, 2017. Umbrellas were not allowed this year. Goldammer is from South Dakota.
Meghan Goldammer was protected from the rain as she entered at the Gate1 security point on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Down in Lexington Saturday, May 06, 2017. Umbrellas were not allowed this year. Goldammer is from South Dakota.
Fans were checked as they entered the Gate1 security point on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Down in Lexington Saturday, May 06, 2017. Umbrellas were not allowed this year.
Maria Baer, Indianapolis, wears a blue fascinator at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Louisville.
Bryce Findley, wears a storm trooper outfit at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Louisville. His wife Rachel, left, said friends told him if he was going to go to Derby, he had to go big.
Media at left, photograph and interview celebrities as a crowd gathers to catch a glimpse of the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 6, 2017.
Markie Pasternak of Green Bay Wisconsin tried to glimpse celebrities on the red carpet from outside the entrance tent at Churchill Downs before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 6, 2017.
The Wiles Family, of Michigan, created a rain block using trash bags in the Infield at the 143th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
The sun decides to shine on the Infield at the 143th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Alex Christian, Louisville, runs across the railing while other employees do the wave during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at the Winner Circle Suites at Churchill Downs.
Garey Fockner, Cincinnati, middle, looks off into the distance entertaining the crowd during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. It took Fockner 6 years to grow his beard.
Kristi Evans, Oklahoma, hat reads "hold your horses" during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
A group of men dressed in unique suits make their way around primacies during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Left to right Ashley Knowles, Newtongrove, Donna Carter, Bardstown, Stacie Carrier, Alexandria, and Donna Price Bardstown people watch before they go to the track during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Scott Baty and Jan Baty stop to let bystanders take their pictures during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Bystanders walk around as the sun shines and the rainy weather clears up during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Left to right, Mitch Kaiser, Derek Humphrey, Tre Flores, Tyler Davis, Anthony Marzolf, Dominic Russ, and Tyler Flores laugh as a street performer chants poetry at everyone who passes by him during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Makayla Holden, Goshen, IN., Erica Marsh, Goshen, and Nicole Newton, Noblesville, dance during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Horse racing fans watch the race on the big screen television during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Bryan Yohler, Indiana, responds to a text message during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Individuals engage one another with drinks, hugs, and conversations during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
From left to right, Hannah O'Loughlin, Annah Lansdown, Jodi Edwards, Nathan McBain, and Ryan Mitchell set up chairs and get drinks during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This group of people dressed in all yellow came all the way from Manhattan, New York.
From left to right, Eric Pfitzenmaier, Royal Oak, MI., Mike Jennings, Toledo, OH., Steve Papadopoulos, Phoenix, and Dan Mickelson, Washington DC., celebrate after their favorite horse won during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
People walk through to exit the Infield during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Left to right, Mitch Kaiser, Derek Humphrey, Tre Flores, Tyler Davis, and Anthony Marzolf listen to a street performer chant poetry at everyone who passes by him during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Kassidi Smalley, Indiana, and Matt Lawrence, Indiana, converse with one another after the party ends on a rooftop during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Individuals gaze upon the crowd during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in the Infield at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Men and women throw dollar bills, watching people in lower sections chase the money during the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in Skye Terrace at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Kimberly Dingle, Gettysburg, Pa., watches races on a giant screen from her infield spot during Derby Day Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville.
Abby Pertzborn, of Madison Wi, sips her drink on her rubber duck blow-up in the infield during Derby Day Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville. Pertzborn brought the inflatable because expected rain for the day.
Traffic in the tunnel to the infield picked up at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, as the rain cleared out for Derby Day in Louisville.
David Hayes, of Indianapolis, wears a peacock feather bowtie while posing for a photograph on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs in Louisville Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Skip Koepnick, of Wyoming Mich., watches horses circle the paddock before the second race on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs in Louisville Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Umbrellas were not allowed at the security point at Gate 1 on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Down in Lexington Saturday, May 06, 2017. Umbrellas were not allowed this year.
Patrons on Skye Terrace threw dollar bills from the balcony before the 9th race at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day.
Race patrons at track level below Skye Terrace watch a dollar bill drift down from above on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs.
