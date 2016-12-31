Mark Stoops had a frustrating bowl day, but better days might lie ahead

UK Coach Mark Stoops instructed his defensive backs during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
Mark Stoops led the Wildcats to their first bowl game in his Kentucky career. The Wildcats lost 33-18 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.
After Kentucky's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl, Mitch Barnhart talks about the defeat and UK's season.
The Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
After falling 33-18 to Georgia Tech, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops discussed a confusing call that ended the first half with discontent.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops broke down how his team played against Georgia Tech's triple-option offense.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops talks about the pressure Stephen Johnson faced and other issues in the Wildcats' 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech.
The UK band plays at the Cat Walk prior to the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
Coach Mark Stoops was cheered on during the Cat Walk before facing Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
UK fans greeted Coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk prior to the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
The UK marching band performed before the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
The U.S. Marine Band played the national anthem before the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops took the field before the the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops led his team onto the field before the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Fans watched the TaxSlayer Bowl from a swimming pool at EverBank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) had the ball knocked away by Georgia Tech defensive lineman Patrick Gamble (91) on the opening drive of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) was hit as he threw in the first half against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky’s Austin MacGinnis kicked a field goal in the first half against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) ran the ball against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky’s Jojo Kemp (3) ran in the first half against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp (3) did the dab after a run agianst Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas (5) fell on a loose ball against Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
UK linebackers Jordan Jones, left, and Josh Allen went for a fumble that was recovered by Georgia Tech QB Justin Thomas (5) during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
UK cornerback Kei Beckham tackled Georgia Tech’s Clinton Lynch during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky’s Charles Walker tried to strip the ball from Georgia Tech kick returner Nathan Cottrell during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
Ken Weaver
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) jumped over Georgia Tech linebacker Brant Mitchell (51) during the second half of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) dove for a touchdown in the second half against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
UK QB Stephen Johnson ran down the sideline behind the blocking of Ryan Timmons en route to the end zone during the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
UK QB Stephen Johnson dove into the end zone at the end of a 21-yard run during the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
UK QB Stephen Johnson watched the end of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
UK Coach Mark Stoops congratulated Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson following the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
UK President Eli Capiluto walked off the field with Coach Mark Stoops following the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) was tackled in the first quarter against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky fans tried to influence a measurement in the second half against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp (3) gained yards in the second quarter against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops called to his players during a time out in the second half against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen (41) reached for a fumble by Georgia Tech running back Qua Searcy (1) in the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas (5) made a lateral pass to running back Clinton Lynch (22) in the third quarter against Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Georgia Tech running back Nate Cottrell (31) was taken down by a host of Wildcats on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops waved quarterback Stephen Johnson back onto the field after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. The Cats were then successful on a two-point conversion attempt.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad (87) reacted after Georgia Tech scored their final touchdown in the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Georgia Tech Coach Paul Johnson was doused after his team defeated Kentucky 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson congratulated Georgia Tech quarterback Matthew Jordan (11) after the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson congratulated Georgia Tech defensive lineman Kyle Cerge-Henderson (54) after the the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
Kentucky cornerback J.D. Harmon (11) and running back Boom Williams (18) walked off the field after a loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
UK quarterback Stephen Johnson watched the clock run out at the end of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky’s Stephen Johnson (15) and Landon Young (67) left the field after losing to Georgia Tech 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Georgia Tech Coach Paul Johnson hoisted the trophy after his team’s 33-18 defeat of Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
Georgia Tech running back Dedrick Mills (26) was awarded the MVP trophy at the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Mark Mahan
