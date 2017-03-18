John Clay

March 18, 2017 7:47 PM

Kentucky basketball again reaches a second-round fork in the road

INDIANAPOLIS

Last year, this was the point where Kentucky’s road ended.

Second round of the NCAA Tournament. Midwestern city. Underrated opponent carrying a grudge. When the dust settled in Des Moines, Big Ten champ Indiana had abruptly ended Tyler Ulis’ Kentucky career and left Jamal Murray, a towel wrapped around his head, in tears inside the losing locker room.

“I don’t even want to think about last year,” said Kentucky senior Dominique Hawkins on Saturday. “Right now, we’re just playing it one game at a time.”

Forgive us, however, if this game — Sunday’s round-of-32 matchup with Wichita State — feels a lot like last’s year game. It’s the second round. It’s a Midwestern city. It’s a motivated, underrated opponent carrying a grudge.

“This is a Sweet 16, Elite Eight game,” said UK Coach John Calipari, adding, “We’re going to have to have a heck of a game to win the game, we know that.”

We also know Cal says that a lot. This time, best take him seriously. Indiana thought it was underseeded last year at No. 5. It’s even more so this year with No. 10 Wichita State. Gregg Marshall’s club currently owns the nation’s longest winning streak at 16, for heaven’s sake.

If that isn’t motivation enough, the men of Marshall have memories. The vast majority of this year’s roster may not have been around for that epic 2014 second-round game in which the unbeaten Shockers fell to Kentucky 78-76 in St. Louis, but they have heard enough about it from Shocker Nation to think they were.

“I just remember what it felt like losing,” said junior center Shaquille Morris, who as a redshirt didn’t even make it on the floor that day.

After a ridiculously late Friday night, Big Blue Nation woke with an uneasy feeling Saturday. UK did hold off Northern Kentucky 79-70, but the Cats slipped a step the second half. Up 18, they were outscored 25-16 by the Norse over the game’s final 7:22 and 46-41 over the final 20 minutes.

“(We’re going) to have to play better than we played (Friday) to win the game,” Calipari said Saturday.

To do so, they might need shoulder pads. The Shockers seek out contact. They also eat glass for a living. Marshall’s team outrebounds opponents by an average of nine per game. It destroyed Dayton on the boards 48-29. Second-chance points: Wichita State 19, Dayton 8.

“Viciously,” was the word Calipari used to describe the way Wichita State goes to the offensive glass.

The Cats are better prepared for that type of game now than they were early in the season when they overwhelmed opponents. They’re a bit older now, more mature and more experienced with teams that slow the pace and play it close to the end.

“Earlier I think we turned the ball over too much and took too many quick shots,” Hawkins said. “I think we’ve learned how to play that type of game.”

What its fan base may not be prepared for is another first-weekend knockout, especially for a team that was No. 1 in the AP poll in November, then worked its way back up the ladder to No. 6 in the pre-tournament rankings.

In his time at Kentucky, Calipari is 5-1 in NCAA second-round games, the lone loss coming last year. In fact, the last time the Cats experienced the go-home part of win-or-go-home in the first weekend twice in a row was Tubby Smith’s final two seasons as UK coach, 2006 and 2007.

Every team is different, of course. Last year’s Cats lacked a post presence. This year’s Cats have benefited from the late-season emergence of center Bam Adebayo, who grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds on Friday night. Last year’s Cats lacked experienced depth. This year’s Cats received a boost from seniors Hawkins, Derek Willis and Mychal Mulder.

And if Wichita State remembers the heartbreak of that 2014 second-round loss, Kentucky remembers the heartbreak of its 2016 second-round loss.

The rules say one team must experience that losing feeling all over again Sunday, while the other experiences the joy of moving on to Memphis.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Calipari said Saturday. “I want to see how my young guys respond.”

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky in second round of NCAA Tournament

Year

Coach

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

1992

Pitino

Iowa State

106

93

W

1993

Pitino

Utah

83

62

W

1994

Pitino

Marquette

63

75

L

1995

Pitino

Tulane

82

60

W

1996

Pitino

Virginia Tech

84

60

W

1997

Pitino

Iowa

75

69

W

1998

Smith

Saint Louis

88

61

W

1999

Smith

Kansas

92

88

W (OT)

2000

Smith

Syracuse

50

52

L

2001

Smith

Iowa

82

79

W

2002

Smith

Tulsa

87

82

W

2003

Smith

Utah

74

54

W

2004

Smith

UAB

75

76

L

2005

Smith

Cincinnati

69

60

W

2006

Smith

Connecticut

83

87

L

2007

Smith

Kansas

76

88

L

2010

Calipari

Wake Forest

90

60

W

2011

Calipari

West Virginia

71

63

W

2012

Calipari

Iowa State

87

71

W

2014

Calipari

Wichita State

78

76

W

2015

Calipari

Cincinnati

64

51

W

2016

Calipari

Indiana

67

73

L

KENTUCKY VS. WICHITA STATE

When: Sunday, 2:40 p.m. ET (approximate)

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: CBS with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson.

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

