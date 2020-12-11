Lexington Christmas Parade, Mini golf at the Opera House highlight weekend events

Mini golf at the Lexington Opera House

Play putt-putt golf on one of the city’s most iconic stages when a nine hole mini golf course inspired by Broadway classics like “Hamilton,” “The Music Man,” “Cinderella” and “Kinky Boots” opens inside the Lexington Opera House every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting on Dec. 11. Reservations can be made for the course via Ticketmaster with tickets ranging from $10-12 (plus service fees) per person with a maximum of four players allowed per 90 minute session, during which players can go through as many rounds as they can fit in the allotted time. 401 West Short Street. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Carols and Nutcracker drive-in, virtual show

Dancers from the Gloria Deo School of the Arts will perform various Christmas carols and excerpts from the second act of The Nutcracker during a drive-in show at Wellington Church on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and broadcast live online. Tickets for either version are $25 per car or home. 3224 Lexington Road. facebook.com/events/434946544346171.

Lexington Reverse Christmas Parade

Take a drive through downtown Lexington during the city’s reverse Christmas parade on Dec. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where, due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, parade entries will remain stationary along the street as guests drive past to see. The reverse parade will begin at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Winchester Road before continuing onto Main Street where passersby can see Light Up Downtown Lex, a driving route designed to highlight buildings and pedways lit for the season, along with Lexington’s Christmas Tree. The event is free to attend. Midland Avenue at Winchester Road. facebook.com/events/1015138949008152.

Live nativity scene

Lafayette Church of the Nazarene is hosting its annual live nativity scene of Jesus’ birth on Dec. 12 from 6-8 p.m. The free event also includes live animals, hot chocolate and cookies. 420 Picadome Park. facebook.com/events/170406034787884.

Parent/Child Gingerbread house painting

Team up with your rugrats for a parent/child collaborative gingerbread house painting featuring your child’s fingerprints as gumdrops during an in-studio event at Cut And Paste Craft Studio on Dec. 13 from 1-2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for one child and adult or $40 for two children and one adult (painting two canvases). The class will be limited to six family groups socially distanced throughout the space. Registration is required by Dec. 10. 220 Ruccio Way, Suite 180. CutAndPasteCraftStudio.com.

Liberty Ridge Christmas car parade

Decorate your car with Christmas lights, wreaths, antlers and other festive gear and bring holiday cheer to the elderly in the community during a Christmas car parade through the Liberty Ridge Senior Living center on Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Participating cars will meet up at the Eastland Church of God before parading through Liberty Ridge. 2598 Liberty Road. facebook.com/events/455116242140958.

Santa Ruck for Toys For Tots

A socially distanced Santa Ruck/Walk benefiting Toys For Tots and hosted by the Bluegrass Ruck Club will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 along the Legacy Trail. The near four mile portion of the trail being used will start and end just outside the entrance to the Kentucky Horse Park. The event is free to attend, with no rucks, or weighted backpacks, required to participate. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. facebook.com/events/430503555016796.

Gingerbread house decorating at The Tin Roof

Enjoy holiday cocktails while building your own gingerbread house at the Tin Roof on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. Reservations are required for the event at ExploreTock.com/TinRoofBarLexington with tickets costing $25 per person and including gingerbread house kit and one cocktail. 303 South Limestone. facebook.com/events/1494954640694716.

Virtual arts bazaar by Centered

Centered, a Lexington based holistic community center, is hosting it’s eighth annual arts bazaar all December long in a new virtual format that includes a charity art auction benefiting God’s Pantry Food Bank on Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. The auction schedule will be announced the week of the event. To register for the auction and receive updates visit WellnessLiving.com. facebook.com/events/382079152944303.