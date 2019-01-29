Deadline to run for Kentucky governor or other state office is 4 p.m. Here’s the latest.

With a 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline looming, the field is shaping up for this year’s races for governor and other state constitutional offices.
Of major interest is the race for governor. So far, seven governor/lieutenant governor slates — four Democrats and three Republicans — have filed with the secretary of state’s office.
Republicans have their eyes set on taking the attorney general’s office in attempts to get rid of the biggest thorn in Gov. Matt Bevin’s side for the past three years.
Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed several lawsuits against policies enacted by Bevin through executive order and passed by the legislature, but he chose to run for governor rather than seek a second term as attorney general.
As of Tuesday morning, former Attorney General Greg Stumbo is the only Democrat seeking to take his place as the state’s chief law-enforcement official.
State Treasurer Allison Ball and Auditor Mike Harmon so far face no opponents in the Republican primary election, and no Democrat has filed to run for agriculture commissioner.
The two major political parties will select their nominees in the May 21 primary elections. The general election will be Nov. 5.
Here’s a look at the filings as of 11 a.m. Tuesday:
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Louisville filed last Friday to seek another four-year term. His running mate is state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester physician. Bevin dropped Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton of Bowling Green from his ticket. She has not commented.
Other Republicans in the race for the state’s top elective office are state Rep. Robert Goforth of East Bernstadt with running mate Mike Hogan of Louisa, and William E. Woods of Corinth with running mate Justin B. Miller of Florence.
Democratic slates in the race are Attorney General Andy Beshear of Louisville with Jacqueline Coleman of Harrodsburg, House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins of Sandy Hook with Stephanie Horne of Prospect, former state Auditor Adam Edelen of Lexington with Gill Holland of Louisville, and perennial candidate Geoff Young of Lexington with Josh French of Elizabethtown.
Attorney General
Stumbo, who also has been speaker of the state House, is the only Democrat to file so far.
The two Republican candidates are attorney Daniel Cameron of Louisville and state Sen. Wil Schroder of Wilder.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, withdrew from the race last week.
Secretary of State
Eight people already have filed for this office. Democratic incumbent Alison Lundergan Grimes cannot seek re-election because of term limits.
The four Democrats running for the office are Heather French Henry of Louisville, Jason S. Belcher of Harold, Jason Griffith of Whitesburg and Geoff Sebesta of Lexington.
The four Republican candidates are Michael G. Adams of Lyndon, Andrew English of Crestwood, Stephen Knipper of Independence and Carl “Trump” Nett of Louisville.
Auditor of Public Accounts
Incumbent Harmon has four Democratic challengers — Kelsey Hayes Coots of Louisville, Sheri Donahue of Louisville, Drew Curtis of Versailles and Chris Tobe of Anchorage
Curtis previously ran for governor as an independent candidate in 2015.
Commissioner of Agriculture
Incumbent Quarles faces Bill Polyniak of Lexington in the Republican primary election. No Democrat has yet filed.
State Treasurer
Incumbent Ball is the sole Republican to file so far. Two Democrats are seeking the job — Michael Bowman of Louisville and Josh Mers of Lexington.
This story will be updated.
