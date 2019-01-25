Bevin dumps Hampton, announces Ralph Alvarado as his lieutenant governor running mate

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced Friday afternoon that state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, will be his lieutenant governor running mate as he seeks re-election in 2019, putting an end to speculation about his political plans.
When asked why he chose not to run again with Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, the Republican said “because I chose to run with Ralph Alvarado.”
In a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda, Bevin said he intends to officially enter the race shortly.
“I’m very proud to be a Kentuckian today and looking forward to the fight ahead,” Bevin said.
Bevin described Hampton, who was the first black person elected to statewide office in Kentucky, as “a dear and personal friend,” but said Alvarado represents the American dream.
Alvarado, a physician, became the first Hispanic elected to the Kentucky General Assembly in 2014.
“I’m honored by the fact that Ralph is willing to run with me, because I think the two of us together are going to get some phenomenal things done,” Bevin said.
Bevin’s first term has been controversial.
He has presided during a period of economic expansion and accomplished several key priorities for Kentucky Republicans with the help of the state’s first GOP-controlled legislature in modern history. Among other things, he signed legislation that ended a union’s ability to require dues from all workers in a unionized business, a tax-overhaul bill that lowered personal and corporate income taxes while expanding the sales tax to several services, new restrictions on abortion and a mechanism to allow charter schools in the state.
He’s also drawn ire over his handling of the state’s pension crisis, particularly his comments about teachers.
Those comments have chilled his relationship with the legislature, making it more difficult for him to pass his agenda. In December, he called a surprise special legislative session to address pension reform after the legislature’s 2018 pension law was struck down by the Supreme Court, only to have lawmakers head home less than 24 hours later without passing a bill.
Bevin’s status in the governor’s race had long been subject of rumors among Kentucky Democrats and consternation among Kentucky Republicans.
While he announced in August that he would be run for a second term, his delay in filing the paperwork to start raising money and announce a lieutenant governor running mate was unusual and opened the door to talk of potential Republican challengers.
U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Tompkinsville, was the highest profile Republican politician to say he was interested in the governor’s race should Bevin decide not to run. Comer even talked with potential running mates, such as Kelly Knight Craft, the ambassador to Canada, and state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, in anticipation of the race.
State Rep. Robert Goforth, R-London, didn’t wait for Bevin to decide. He entered the race in early January and came out swinging against the first Republican governor since 2007, calling him arrogant and criticizing his stance on pension reform. Goforth’s campaign has since had to deny allegations of sexual assault.
On the Democratic side, three high profile Democrats are elbowing each other for the chance to run against Bevin. House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook; Attorney General Andy Beshear and former state auditor Adam Edelen have all either filed or announced their intention to run. Perennial candidate Geoff Young also is in the race.
While Bevin is entering the race later than normal for an incumbent governor, raising money shouldn’t be an issue for the millionaire businessman. He loaned his 2015 campaign $4 million and is heavily involved with the Republican Governor’s Association and conservative political groups.
