Kroger announces details of how to enter Pappy bourbon lottery

It’s the Pappy lottery you’ve been waiting for: Once again Kroger is holding a drawing for a chance to buy bottles of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey.

Each Kroger Wine and Spirits Shoppe in the Louisville division, which includes Lexington and Central Kentucky, will have a minimum of four bottles. With 50 stores, that means at least 200 bottles will be up for grabs.

“Kroger is so excited to be able to once again offer our customers a chance to get their hands on such exclusive bottles of bourbon to add to their collections,” the company said in a news release. “We’ve heard so many fun stories over the years of customers making entire day trips around the state to enter at all of the Kroger Wine and Spirit shops. It’s a beautiful way to spend the day exploring our beautiful state and having some fun!”

Varieties will vary by store but could include anything from 10-year Old Rip Van Winkle, 12-year Van Winkle Special Reserve, 15-year Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve, 20-year Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve, 23-year Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve or Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye.

Customers 21 and over can enter once daily in person at any store (or all of them if you’re really industrious) Nov. 28 through Dec. 4. One entry per person, must have ID available.

All drawings will be held on Dec. 5, according to Kroger, and winners will be contacted by phone and given 48 hours to purchase their bottle.

The bottles will be sold at suggested retail prices ranging from $69.99 to $299.99, which sounds expensive but the ultra premium bourbons often sell for much higher prices.

Kroger liquor stores participating include those in Lexington, Louisville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Prospect, La Grange, Winchester, Bardstown, Richmond, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, Owensboro, Shepherdsville, Danville, Somerset, Mount Washington, Versailles, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Russell Springs and Brandenburg.

Kroger liquor stores in other locations are not part of the lottery.

An online bourbon auction by Kroger earlier in November raised more than $250,000 for a Louisville food bank. In the auction, a $100 Raffle for Pappy Van Winkle 23 year raised $50,000; a 2020 Van Winkle Collection went for $26,000; a bottle Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon went for $10,200; a bottle of Elmer T. Lee 100 Year Tribute went for $5,100; and the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection went for $12,000.