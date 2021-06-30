Lexington Burger Week is back. Here’s the burger menu and where to find them for $6

It’s summer and that means burgers. Traditionally, Lexington Burger Week has kicked off the big seasonal dining and foodie events in Central Kentucky. This year’s burger event is July 5-11.

Last year during the coronvirus pandemic, organizer Smiley Pete pushed Burger Week to September and the number of burgers on the menu was cut in half.

This year, Lexington restaurants are bouncing back. While COVID capacity restrictions have been lifted and doors are open, many are still struggling to hire enough employees and coping with price spikes and shortages.

“We are excited for Lexington Burger Week 2021. The burgers are some of the best we have had in the history of our event. They are creative, decadent, and delicious. Participating chefs and owners deserve a round of applause for providing unique burger experiences year after year. Through burgers, we celebrate local culinary talent, local foodways, and community spirit.” said Theresa Stanley, director of Lexington Burger Week, in a news release.

“Restaurants and patrons have persevered through a tough season. Hosting this event on time in 2021 is a testament to the resilience and tenacity of restaurants eager to serve loyal burger fans and our community. It is a fete to be celebrated and we want to thank every staff member working in the food and beverage industry from farmers, to the cooks, dishwashers, servers, and bartenders who share their time and talent year round but especially during this beloved community event.”

This year, 30 restaurants in and around Lexington will be participating in this year’s Burger Week, with 27 unique burgers on the lineup. Almost all will be offering dine in this year; some will still do burgers for takeout.

There are some newcomers this year, including The Belt Line on North Limestone and La Petite Delicat, which is offering unique tiny macaron “burgers” with sweet and savory flavors. And there are vegetarian burgers at Stella’s Kentucky Deli and at Goodwood.

How much are Lexington Burger burgers?

Each restaurant offers special burgers (or items) for a price of $6. But quantities are limited so you might have to circle back a time or two. Beer and bourbon pairings also are available at most restaurants.

You can download a digital Burger Week Passport and app and track burgers you’ve eaten, ones you want to try and sort which restaurants have patio dining and carryout. Collect three or more digital stamps and you could win prizes from the Kentucky Beef Council or from Creative Yoga. Collect 10 or more and you could win free burgers for a year, according to the news release.

Here’s the list and guide of what is on the menu and where for the week.

Agave & Rye

Baby Got Mac Burger: Two beef patties topped with mac and cheese, Vinnie sauce, tobacco onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. 3535 Nicholasville Rd. at Fayette Mall.

Athenian Grill

Greek Hangover Burger: Athenian handmade beef and lamb burger layered with feta cheese, Greek yogurt spread, lettuce and tomato topped with a saganaki croquette. 313 S. Ashland Ave.

The Belt Line

The Belt Line will have the All Over The South Burger for Lexington Burger Week. Provided

All Over The South Burger: Beef smash patty topped with a fried green tomato, Creole mustard and deviled remoulade. 808 N. Limestone.

Bear & The Butcher

Bear & The Butcher will offer the Pig Mac ‘n’ Cheese for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

Pig Mag ‘n’ Cheese Burger: Quarter-pound Angus beef patty topped with Bear’s brew-braised pulled pork, white cheddar mac & cheese, and kettle chips finished with a spicy sriracha drizzle served on grilled brioche bun. 815 Euclid Ave.

Big City Pizza

The Killer Bee Burger: Black Angus beef patty topped with house pepper jack beer cheese, bacon crumble and bourbon glaze on a brioche bun. 2312 Sir Barton Way location only.

BRU Burger

BRU Burger is offering the Big Blue Burger, with habanero blueberry bacon relish, for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

Big Blue Burger: Four-ounce beef patty topped with white cheddar, habanero blueberry bacon relish, lettuce and blueberry aioli. 3010 Lakecrest Circle.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi will offer the Summer BBQ Brisket Burger at three locations for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

Summer BBQ Brisket Burger: Natural Angus patty topped with white cheddar cheese, shredded brisket lightly seasoned with Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, crispy slaw and pickle chips served on a BurgerFi branded bun. 141 Rojay Dr., 1816 Alysheba Way and 391 Rose St.

Drake’s-Brannon Crossing

Sante Fe Burger: A fresh burger seared with smoky sriracha-mesquite seasoning, topped with jalapeno-country slaw, creamy guacamole-ranch on a butter-toasted bun. 390 E. Brannon Rd.

Drake’s-Hamburg

Drake’s in Hamburg is offering the Big Easy Burger for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

The Big Easy Burger: A fresh blackened Cajun burger loaded with smoked ham, provolone cheese, olive relish, lettuce and remoulade sauce on a butter-tasted roll. 1880 Pleasant Ridge Dr.

Drake’s-Lansdowne

All “B” It Burger: A fresh patty topped with blueberry bourbon BBQ sauce, creamy brie, smoked bacon and citrus-splashed arugula on a butter-toasted roll. 3347 Tates Creek Rd.

First Watch

First Watch will offer the Baja Burger, a turkey burger, at four locations for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

The Baja Burger: Lean white-meat turkey patty with avocado, organic mixed greens, housemade pico de gallo, mayo and horseradish havarti on a brioche bun. 1080 S. Broadway, 2251 War Admiral Way, 119 W. Reynolds Rd. and 2894 Richmond Rd.

Goodwood Frankfort

Smoking Tomato Burger: Beef burger patty topped with housemade tomato bacon jam, lettuce, pickles, smoked gouda and chipotle lime mayo.

Goodwood is offering two burgers at its Lexington and Frankfort locations, including the vegetarian Grazer Burger at both. Theresa Stanley

The Grazer Burger: Black bean veggie burger with charred scallion aioli. 109 W. Main St. in Frankfort.

Goodwood Lexington

Poppin’ Pimento Burger: Beef burger patty with housemade spicy pimento cheese, lettuce, pickles and bacon, topped with a jalapeno popper.

The Grazer Burger: Black bean veggie burger with charred scallion aioli. 200 Lexington Green Circle.

Harry’s Hamburg

Harry’s at Hamburg will offer the Southern Comfort Burger for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

Southern Comfort Burger: A fresh burger seasoned and seared with Old Bay, topped with creamy pimento cheese, fresh toppings and mayonnaise on a butter-toasted bun. 1920 Pleasant Ridge Dr.

Harry’s Palomar

Ham & Brie: A fresh patty with smoked ham, creamy brie, blue cheese and orange marmalade mayo on a butter-toasted bun. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen

Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen is offering two burgers, including the Jo’Daddy Burger, for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

Jo’ Daddy Burger: Single beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, Buckhorn Sauce and mayo on a toasted bun.

Southern Love Burger: Single beef patty topped with Cajun deep-fried turkey, fried green tomato, American cheese and sweet potato mayo on a toasted bun. 3449 Buckhorn Dr.

La Petite Delicat

La Petite Delicat will offer two Macaron Burgers for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

The Maple Piglet: Macaron filled with maple butter cream, garnished with shredded coconut and crunch white chocolate, topped with candied bacon.

Sweetburger in Paradise: Macaron filled with passion fruit ganache drizzled with raspberry jam, garnished with shredded coconut and crunchy white chocolate. 722 National Ave.

La Rosa’s Pizzeria

LaRosa’s Pizzeria will have the Cheeseburger Pizza for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza: Tastes just like a deluxe cheeseburger on a pizza crust, with special burger sauce, ground beef, bacon, roasted onions, pickles, provolone and cheddar cheeses. 2890 Richmond Rd. and 115 Southland Dr.

Mi Pequena Hacienda

Mi Pequena Hacienda is offering the Fundido Burger for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

Fundido Burger: Beef patty topped with chorizo, grilled onions, jalapenos and spicy queso served on a toasted bun. 110 Cynthia Dr. at Brannon Crossing and 3501 Lansdowne Dr.

Ranada’s Kitchen

Ranada’s Kitchen will offer the Havana Nights Burger for Lexington Burger Week, July 5-11. Theresa Stanley

Havana Nights: One-third pound Kentucky Darling beef burger topped with cilantro pesto, smoked tomato salsa, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, blistered serrano and chili-lime dusted tortilla chip. 496 E. High St.

The Sage Rabbit

The Sage Rabbit Smokehouse Burger will be on the menu for Lexington Burger Week. Theresa Stanley

The Smokehouse Burger: Five-ounce beef burger topped with smoked gouda, bourbon and Coke onions, chipotle barbecue sauce. 438 S. Ashland Ave.

Stella’s Kentucky Deli

Hot Brown Burger: The burger version of our state’s most famous sandwich features a quarter pound of Kentucky beef topped with grilled tomatoes, local turkey, chopped bacon and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce.

Veggie Hot Brown Burger: The vegetarian version of our state’s most famous sandwich features a lentil burger topped with grilled tomatoes and creamy white cheddar Mornay sauce. 143 Jefferson St.

Zim’s Cafe

The B&B Burger will be available during Lexington Burger Week at Zim’s Cafe. Theresa Stanley

B&B Burger: Local beef burger topped with benedictine, local bacon, tomato and lettuce. 215 W. Main St.