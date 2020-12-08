COVID-19 growth ‘appears to be slowing’ in Kentucky. 3,114 new cases and 20 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,114 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Kentucky and 20 additional deaths, lifting the state’s case total to 205,668 and the death toll to 2,102.

While Tuesday’s tally is still “more [cases] than we want,” Beshear said it’s more than 1,000 fewer cases than were reported last Tuesday, which is “good news.” He also said “again, the growth in cases appears to be slowing, and we hope that holds through the rest of the week.”

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive dropped slightly from Monday, to 9.56 percent. The state has administered more than three million tests.

There are currently 1,760 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky (60 more than on Monday), and of those, 416 are in intensive care (up six), and 207 are on ventilators (three fewer).

On Monday, Beshear announced Kentucky could potentially receive close to 150,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year, and on Tuesday he said he was dedicated to divvying those doses in such a way where all of Kentucky’s acute care hospitals will receive at least initial doses in December, though he didn’t offer specifics.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eleven hospitals are slated to get early doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. The remaining 85 acute care hospitals, he said, could receive doses of the Moderna vaccine by late December.

“We’re going to get as much of this vaccine as quickly as we can,” he said. “To you frontline health care workers working in these acute hospitals, we want to provide you help as soon as possible.”

The state’s tiered vaccine distribution plan shows residents and staff in nursing homes gaining access to a vaccine before those in assisted living facilities, for example. Those in other congregate settings, such as those who are incarcerated, “are not in the top several groups of priority,” but jail and prison staff are, Beshear said. By vaccinating that staff population, “hopefully we can lessen the spread in those facilities.”

While Kentucky is poised to receive early shipments of a vaccine, hospitals continue to deal with rising numbers of coronavirus patients. Citing new information from his office, Beshear said intensive care unit bed capacity is filled at or beyond 90 percent in parts of southern and eastern Kentucky.

Current projections on ventilator capacity, though, bode well, he said, meaning, based on the current projected surge, “we believe we are going to have enough ventilators.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have also been on the rise for weeks in Lexington, where on Tuesday that amount topped out at 97 — a daily record. To compare, 94 Lexington residents were admitted to hospitals last week with COVID-19, which was in and of itself a record. The total number of people hospitalized with coronavirus at hospitals in the city, Lexington residents included, is closer to 230, 17 of which were new Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.