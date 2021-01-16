3,096 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths in Kentucky as vaccine effort begins to pick up steam

Clinical pharmacist Courtney Eatmon, of Lexington, Ky., administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Navy Veteran Kenneth Adams, of Hazard, Ky., at the Lexington VA on Veterans Drive in Lexington, Saturday, Jan. 16. 2021. Vaccines will be offered for all veterans 50 and over at this VA location through Monday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky reported 3,096 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 32 more deaths as a result of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,093.

The positivity rate is 11.74 percent, according to state data.

As of Saturday, 1,631 people were hospitalized with the virus, including 408 people in intensive care and 214 on a ventilator.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Saturday reported 244 new cases of coronavirus. The health department reports new case numbers from the previous day every morning except Sundays.

No new deaths were reported in Lexington Saturday. The city has had 173 deaths related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the vaccination effort is gaining steam.

On Saturday, veterans crowded the halls at the VA’s Bowling Campus for a walk-in vaccination clinic.

More than 1,000 vaccines had been administered by 1 p.m., and the VA made the decision to close the line early, the Lexington VA Health Care System said in a Facebook post. The system said veterans already in line would be seen, but no new people were being admitted.

Likewise, the agency said it would plan to close the clinic earlier than planned on Sunday and Monday.

The clinic is for veterans ages 50 and up. Vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday at at 1101 Veterans Drive, according to the VA.

Veterans who receive a dose of the vaccine this weekend will need to return for a second shot Feb. 6, 7 or 8, the VA said.

Beginning Tuesday, UK HealthCare is centralizing its vaccination effort at Kroger Field. The site will begin vaccinating teachers and other employees of K-12 schools next week. Healthcare employees, essential employees and older people are also being prioritized, UK said. Members of the public can request a vaccine by filling out an online form. UK will notify people when they can come in for a shot as vaccines become available and in accordance with the statewide distribution plan.

Lexington will also have a regional vaccination site operated by Kroger in partnership with the state beginning Feb. 1. Scheduling for appointments begins Jan. 28.

As the vaccine rollout continues, the city has set up a website to provide information about locations and availability.