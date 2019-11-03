Trump’s visit to Lexington will affect more than traffic. Here’s what you need to know.

President Donald Trump’s expected visit to Lexington on Monday afternoon will affect traffic, airplane travel and garbage pick up.

The arrival of Trump, who will hold a campaign rally at Rupp Arena to stump for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin on the eve of Tuesday’s general election, will cause traffic back ups in the area around the Blue Grass Airport and Rupp Arena on the city’s west side, law enforcement officials said.

Bevin faces Democrat Attorney General Andy Beshear for the state’s top job.

The time of the president’s arrival and the route Trump will take to Rupp will not be disclosed due to security reasons. The doors to the event are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. The rally will start at 7 p.m., according to a release from the White House.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We shut down the streets as we roll through but then we will open them back up,” said Richard Ferretti, the special agent in charge of Kentucky for the U.S. Secret Service.

Lexington police said motorists should expect heavy traffic in and around downtown from late Monday morning through the evening hours.

“Motorists should expect delays, allow for additional travel time and consider alternate routes,” police said in a news release.

Lextran has announced detours for some routes on Monday, and police said “some businesses and organizations have adjusted operating hours.”

But travelers out of Blue Grass Airport should also be aware that flights are grounded when the president flies into an airport, Ferretti said.

“We work with the FAA (the Federal Aviation Administration),” Ferretti said. “There will be temporary flight restrictions.”

The Fayette County Public Schools system announced earlier that it was canceling after-school activities Monday due to Trump’s visit.

The city of Lexington announced Friday city garbage collection will be earlier for many customers on Monday. Commercial collection will begin at 3 a.m. and residential collection will begin at 3:30 a.m. That’s earlier than typical garbage collection.

For those who plan to attend the rally, Ferretti said to come early and remember not to bring any prohibited items. No weapons, no back packs, no laser pointers or sticks of any kind — including selfie sticks or sticks for signs — are allowed inside the rally.

“We have brought in additional (metal detectors) to make sure the line goes quickly,” Ferretti said. “But we want to remind people that they will have to go through metal detectors so please come early.”

Police warned that parking will be limited, and people planning to attend should visit Lexpark and the Rupp Arena websites.

There will be an area outside of Rupp Arena for people to watch the rally. Ferretti said they are expecting more people than there are spots inside the arena.

“This is going to be a larger event than the one in Richmond,” Ferretti said, referring to the October 2018 Trump rally at Eastern Kentucky University. “We are trying to maximize security and try to minimize the impact and the delays.”

Ferretti said they are working with Lexington Police Department, Blue Grass Airport police, Kentucky State Police, University of Kentucky police and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to manage the logistics of Trump’s visit.

Herald-Leader reporter Karla Ward contributed to this report.