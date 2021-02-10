University of Kentucky cancels class, closes COVID-19 vaccine site due to ice storm

The University of Kentucky has canceled its in-person classes and closed its vaccine clinic for Wednesday, according to an alert from the university.

University offices are closed and only “UK Plan B” employees are required to report to work Wednesday, according to the alert. The class cancellations only apply to in-person classes. Online classes will continue as scheduled unless the professor decides otherwise, according to UK.

The vaccine clinic was shut down for one day, according to the alert, but “a decision about any further closures will be made later.” Vaccine clinic volunteers were asked not to report to the site Wednesday. UK said previously that those with an appointment scheduled would be notified if the clinic had to close Wednesday.

WildHealth COVID-19 testing, which operates at Kroger Field and Eastern State Hospital, was also closed Wednesday, UK said.

UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics were to remain open and operating on a regular schedule, according to UK.

The closures come in anticipation of an ice storm that could affect a significant portion of Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service and other forecasters. Lexington is in an area that is expected to get between a quarter of an inch and a half an inch of ice between Wednesday and Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The inclement weather has prompted other closures too. The regional vaccine site at the Kentucky Horse Park was preemptively closed for Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the closure Tuesday.

“Logistically, it’s just something we had to do,” Beshear said. “I’m not excited about it, but I don’t want anybody to get hurt on the way.”

There’s concern from the National Weather Service and other forecasters that this ice storm could cause power outages and hazardous driving conditions.

