‘I truly believe she wants to be home.’ Search continues for missing Richmond mother.

The mother of a missing Richmond woman remains optimistic her 22-year-old daughter will be found.
Savannah Spurlock, a mom of four children, including twins, has been missing since Jan. 4 when she left The Other Bar on Limestone in Lexington on Friday, Jan. 4. The Richmond Police Department and Kentucky State Police are working on the case and Savannah’s mother, Ellen Spurlock, is confident in their abilities.
“They are working diligently on everything they get,” Ellen Spurlock said. “They are going through every tip, big or small. I have every bit of faith in the detectives.”
Three men last seen with Savannah were questioned by Garrard County police a few days after her disappearance. None of them were charged, according to Richmond Police Lt. Col Rodney Richardson.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police were not available Tuesday afternoon for an updated comment on the search for Savannah.
Elaine Moore, Savannah’s aunt, said last week that the men told police Savannah left one of their homes in Garrard County on foot.
Savannah’s mother said it is like a needle in a haystack trying to find her. The search has included Fayette, Madison, Garrard and Lincoln counties, police said.
“It’s like a nightmare. Everything reminds me of her,” Ellen Spurlock said. “Mail comes in her name, I see her clothes. It’s like torture. I have no idea at all where she is.
“Each day that passes is like another knife in my heart. But I have to be strong because I have a 13-year-old daughter who needs me.,” she added.
Last week, as the search for Savannah neared its third week, her aunt Lisa Thoma released a video thanking those who have prayed for her and helped search for her.
“We wanted to say thank you to all who have been praying so fervently for Savannah’s safety, that she would return safely to her babies, to her family, to her mother and father,” her aunt Lisa Thoma said in a video posted to Facebook. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for those who helped search, for those who do all they can.”
Spurlock is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, shoulder-length brown/blonde hair and multiple tattoos, police said. A tattoo on her left shoulder reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” and a tattoo on her back says “I’m her daughter.” She also has piercings above her lip and on her ears.
She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top and a maroon skirt with heels.
Ellen Spurlock describes her oldest daughter as outgoing, kind-hearted and responsible.
“It’s not like Savannah to disappear like this,” she said. “She is a very responsible young lady and always checks in with me.”
Spurlock attended Madison Central High School and later went to Eastern Kentucky University, a university spokesperson confirmed.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson with Richmond police at 859-624-4776 or rrichardson@richmond.ky.us.
“If you see anything, hear anything, whether it be small or something you may think is insignificant, call and report it,” Ellen Spurlock said. “It may be news that would help us find her. I truly believe she wants to be home with her babies.”
Comments