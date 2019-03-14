Family starts new fundraisers to help children, search for missing Richmond mom

The family of a Madison County woman who has been missing for more than two months has begun new fundraisers to benefit her children and the search efforts.

Savannah Spurlock, a 23-year-old mother of four, has been missing since Jan. 4 after she left The Other Bar in Lexington and went to Garrard County with three men, according to Richmond police. Those men were questioned, but no arrests have been made. Police have not provided any updates on the search in the last month.

On Day 68 of Spurlock’s disappearance on Wednesday, her family offered ways to help. Custom shirts featuring the #SavannahStrong hashtag have been created with 100 percent of the money raised going toward various expenses, including a reward, searches, a trust fund for her children and Spurlock’s medical or other costs if or when she’s found.

The shirts range from $26 to $30 and can be purchased at https://www.bonfire.com/savannahstrong-5/. The website also has a donation button for those who don’t want a shirt.

“No matter what happens in her case over the next bit, we’re going to have to be strong,” said Spurlock’s aunt, Lisa Thoma in a Facebook video. “If we have to wait longer, we have to stay strong. If we find her and she has been through awful things, we’re going to have to be strong. If she’s found and it’s bad news, we’re going to have to be strong.”

An Amazon wish list for Spurlock’s children, who range in age from 3 months to 4 years old, also is available. The 2-year-old boy and newborn twins are staying with their father, and her 4-year-old is staying with Spurlock’s father

Last week, the family created a website for anonymous tips related to the case. Thoma said Wednesday in the video that the tip line has worked well. She has relayed several of the messages to detectives.

The Louisiana-based Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team and Texas EquuSearch have both assisted police in the search for Spurlock.

Thoma has called the last few weeks “an emotional roller coaster” for the family, but she said there is still plenty of fight and drive to find Savannah.

Last month, a best friend since high school and the godmother to Spurlock’s children, Sabrina Speratos, urged those who know Spurlock’s whereabouts to tell police.

Savannah Spurlock has been missing since Jan. 4, when she was seen leaving a Lexington bar with three men. Family of Savannah Spurlock

“I know someone knows where she is,” Speratos said. “I’m not blaming anyone, but I think it’s time someone comes forward for the closure of the family. The most important thing right now is bringing Savannah home.”

If you have any information about Spurlock’s whereabouts, contact Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson with Richmond police at 859-624-4776 or rrichardson@richmond.ky.us.