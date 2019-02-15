‘She has to come home.’ Here’s how you can help find missing Kentucky mom

Volunteers can help in a Saturday search for a Richmond mother who has been missing for six weeks.

Savannah Spurlock, a 23-year-old mother of four, has been missing since Jan. 4 when she was last seen leaving The Other Bar on Limestone in Lexington with three men.

The search for Spurlock will be coordinated by the Richmond Police Department with assistance from Texas EquuSearch. Volunteers who are at least 18 years old with a valid ID can go to Hyattsville Baptist Church in Lancaster beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

There have been multiple searches for Spurlock, including some by the Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team. The Louisiana-based team was in Kentucky about two weeks but returned home earlier in the week.

Now, Texas EquuSearch, which previously assisted in finding the bodies of slain Northern Kentucky couple Bobby Jones and Crystal Warner, has traveled to Central Kentucky to help find Spurlock.





David Rader, with Texas EquuSearch, told WKYT he received a briefing from Richmond investigators.

“As they’re going on with the investigation, of course, then we can be their eyes and their ears and cover the ground that they can’t. It saves them a lot of steps,” Rader told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. “While they’re performing the investigation to put us in the right areas, we’re already on the ground with what we need, such as ATVs, horses. We’ve used drones. I’ve got remote-controlled sonar units.

Police have interviewed the three men Spurlock was last seen with, but no arrests have been made. They told police Spurlock accompanied them to a Garrard house around which previous searches have focused.

Prior to Savannah’s 23rd birthday last week, her mother, Ellen Spurlock, pleaded with those men to tell police more about what happened.

A best friend since high school and the godmother to Spurlock’s children, Sabrina Speratos, said it’s time someone tells police Spurlock’s whereabouts.

“I know someone knows where she is,” Speratos said. “I’m not blaming anyone, but I think it’s time someone comes forward for the closure of the family. The most important thing right now is bringing Savannah home.”

Speratos said she and Savannah talked every day and they usually didn’t go more than a couple of days without seeing one another. She said the last six weeks were “unbearable.”

“It seems like it gets more real that she isn’t here every day,” she said. “It’s hard to cope with it as her best friend, but I want to be there for her family as well because I’m close with them. And being in my role as a godmother to make sure (the children) aren’t missing out on any nurture or anything. I must try to hold it together for everybody.”

As the search for Savannah continues, there is also a push for her Facebook page to be taken down because of negative comments left there. Her mother said she has hoped to gain access to the page so she can change its privacy settings.

Facebook has not given relatives control of Spurlock’s page, so an online petition has been created to urge Facebook to shut down the account. Nearly 6,000 people have signed the petition.

“Help us protect Savannah by signing this petition so Facebook knows that leaving these public posts up for people to leave vicious comments is psychologically traumatizing to a family that has already been traumatized. Think of Savannah’s children,” the petition states. “One day they will be old enough to be able to see these comments. Innocent children don’t deserve to have their lives affected by slander and hatred when they’re missing their mommy and waiting for her to come home.”

Three of Spurlock’s children, including twins born in December, are being cared for by their father, her ex-boyfriend. The other child is being taken care of by Spurlock’s father, according to Ellen Spurlock. Speratos said the children are happy, healthy and have a great support system.





Speratos said Savannah Spurlock “is a very motherly-like person.”

“She likes to sleep in her own bed, make sure her kids were fed and put to bed and most of the time they slept with her. I don’t think she would just up and leave them,” Speratos said. “It’s not like this is the first time she has ever went out. But every time she did, her phone was always on and she always came home that night. She was never the type to stay out all night.”

Spurlock is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, shoulder-length brown/blonde hair and multiple tattoos, police said. A tattoo on her left shoulder reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” and a tattoo on her back says “I’m her daughter.” She also has piercings above her lip and on her ears.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson with Richmond police at 859-624-4776 or rrichardson@richmond.ky.us.

“She has to come home,” Speratos said. “I will never forget her. Until we get closure, I will never stop looking for her.”