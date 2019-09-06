Paralyzed Scott County deputy alleges Georgetown officer shot him, sues city, police

Kentucky deputy shot, critically injured at I-75 rest area in Scott County Georgetown police blocked the entrance to a northbound I-75 exit 127 rest area Wednesday ( Sept. 12, 2018) as police investigated an officer-involved shooting that left a fugitive dead and a deputy in critical condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgetown police blocked the entrance to a northbound I-75 exit 127 rest area Wednesday ( Sept. 12, 2018) as police investigated an officer-involved shooting that left a fugitive dead and a deputy in critical condition.

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy who was paralyzed after allegedly being shot by a Georgetown police officer during an attempt to arrest a fugitive is suing the city of Georgetown and its police department.





In a lawsuit filed late Friday, Jamie Morales alleges the Georgetown Police Department did not properly train members of a special response team who were called to help U.S. Deputy Marshal Roger Daniel arrest Edward Reynolds, a fugitive from Florida, at the rest area off of Interstate 75 in Scott County on Sept. 11, 2018.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgetown Police Department had a joint special response team at the time of the Sept. 11 incident.

The lawsuit alleges that Georgetown officer Joseph Enricco shot Morales, and Enricco had only completed basic response team training one month prior to the Sept. 11 incident, had not been on any serious response team call outs and had no vehicle assault training.

“Officer Enricco lacked the experience, training or knowledge to serve on the call-out to apprehend Reynolds,” the lawsuit says.

Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse and Lt. James Wagoner, who oversaw the serious response team, should not have allowed Enricco on the call, the lawsuit said.

Moreover, Wagoner did not communicate a plan before the group of Scott County deputies and Georgetown officers approached Reynolds’ car, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says Scott County deputies Jordan Jacobs and Morales were standing next to each other when they approached Reynolds’ window.

“Deputy Enricco was positioned to the rear-right of Morales and was not in a position to discharge his firearm because Morales was between him and Reynolds,” the lawsuit said.

Morales used his baton to smash out Reynolds’ window after Reynolds’ ignored commands to drop his weapon. Morales then dropped his baton and grabbed his weapon after Reynolds began attempting to load his handgun, the lawsuit says.

All three officers discharged their weapons. Only Enricco was in the appropriate position to have fired the shot that paralyzed Morales, the lawsuit alleges.

A police diagram included in a grand jury presentation showed the approximate positions of Scott County Sgt. Jeremy Nettles, sheriff’s deputies Jaime Morales, Jordon Jacobs, and Devon Brinegar; and Georgetown police officer Joseph Enricco and describes their actions after they surrounded the car of bank robbery suspect Edward J. Reynolds at an Interstate 75 rest area on Sept. 11, 2018. Shortly afterward, Reynolds was shot and killed while Deputy Jamie Morales was wounded. Kentucky State Police

A forensic expert hired by Morales lawyers said the evidence shows Enricco was the officer that shot Morales.

A Kentucky State Police investigation into the incident refused to say which officer shot Morales in part because the bullet that struck Morales was still in his body and could not be analyzed. A Scott County grand jury did not return any indictments into the shooting of Morales and Reynolds.

Named in the lawsuit are Georgetown City Council members, Mayor Tom Prather and Lt. Wagoner.

The lawsuit asked for unspecified monetary damages. Morales is permanently paralyzed and will need future medical care.