Attorney for paralyzed sheriff’s deputy says city councilman made ‘grossly inaccurate comments’

Deputy Morales returns home Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who remains paralyzed after being shot in the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in September, received an escort as he returned home after weeks in a hospital. Hundreds lined the route to show support. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who remains paralyzed after being shot in the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in September, received an escort as he returned home after weeks in a hospital. Hundreds lined the route to show support.

A Georgetown city councilman’s comments about a Scott County sheriff’s deputy who was injured in a shooting have provoked a heated response from the deputy’s attorney.

Deputy Jaime Morales was paralyzed when he was shot by a fellow officer, former Georgetown police officer Joseph Enricco, while they were trying to apprehend a fugitive at a rest area of Interstate 75 on Sept. 11, 2018, according to Morales’ lawsuit against the city. The man they were trying to arrest, Edward Reynolds, died in the confrontation with police.

In addition to the city, Morales filed the lawsuit last week against the Georgetown Police Department, the mayor, each of the city council members, a Georgetown police lieutenant and Enricco, who has resigned from the police department.

During Monday night’s Georgetown City Council meeting, Councilman Marvin Thompson could be heard apparently discussing Morales’ case with a woman seated next to him during a lull in the official business.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I mean, we’ve already gave him a million dollars, a new home, a new car, a . . . lot,” Thompson said.

A live microphone picked up the audio as the meeting was broadcast on public access television. A video showing the exchange was shared on Facebook by Brad Penn, an unsuccessful 2018 Georgetown City Council candidate.

Thompson said Tuesday afternoon that he meant that “the community and them has done all this,” not that the city had.

The community held a number of fundraisers for Morales after the shooting, including a benefit day at Bojangles and Raising Cane’s restaurants in Georgetown, a 217 Strong Festival and more.

Thompson said he should not have been discussing the lawsuit.

Morales’ attorney, Elliott Miller, said in a statement Tuesday that “we were disturbed by the grossly inaccurate comments” Thompson made.

He said Morales has not received any money from the city of Georgetown or any of the other defendants.

“The only money Morales has received is from the extremely generous donations made by the people in the community,” which Miller said “do not even equal a quarter of the million dollars Mr. Thompson claims the city, or others, have paid.”

Miller said Morales lives “in a small apartment that is not designed, or equipped, for Morales or his significant needs.”

And he said Morales has bought a vehicle equipped for people who are paralyzed using donations, as well as $30,000 of his own money.

“Morales is making car payments using his own funds,” the statement said. “We were extremely disappointed that Mr. Thompson appears to believe that Morales is to blame for his own catastrophic injuries that he has to live with every moment of his life.”

Morales alleges in the lawsuit that the city of Georgetown did not provide proper training to members of the special response team who were called to help U.S. Deputy Marshal Roger Daniel arrest Reynolds.

An attorney for the city said last week that they will vigorously defend against the suit.