Paralyzed in the line of duty, Jamie Morales gets new job as Scott County special deputy

A Central Kentucky sheriff’s deputy who was paralyzed in the line of duty is back on duty with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Jamie Morales was unable to return to full duty as a patrol deputy after he was shot in September 2018, allegedly by a Georgetown police officer.

In a ceremony Wednesday, Morales was sworn in as a special deputy with the sheriff’s office. The office didn’t immediately reveal what his duties will be.

“Deputy Morales has always expressed during his recovery that he wanted to continue his service to the citizens of Scott County in whatever capacity he could,” the sheriff’s office said. “He has fully demonstrated the #217Strong attitude!”

During an attempt to arrest Edward Reynolds, a fugitive from Florida, Morales was shot in the back. Reynolds was killed in the confrontation at a Georgetown rest area.

Morales sued the city of Georgetown and its police department earlier in September, alleging the department did not properly train members of its special response team.

The lawsuit alleges that Georgetown officer Joseph Enricco shot Morales, and Enricco had only completed basic response team training one month before the Sept. 11 incident, had not been on any serious response team call outs and had no vehicle assault training. Enricco resigned from the police department after the shooting.

Morales told investigators he was more afraid of being shot by an inexperienced officer “than getting shot by actual bad guys.”

The lawsuit asked for unspecified monetary damages and his attorney, Thomas Miller, said it was going to be “very difficult” for him to gain decent employment.

The sheriff’s office said it’s excited to work alongside Morales as he serves Scott County residents in his new role.

“Our office and entire staff will continue to support Deputy Jamie Morales as he continues to achieve all of his personal goals, according to the sheriff’s office.