Disabled Scott County man, fishing alone, died in drowning accident

A Scott County man died late Wednesday in a tragic drowning accident.

Daniel “Tommy” Johnson, 23, apparently was fishing by himself at a private lake off of Duvall Station Road near Stamping Ground when he suffered a seizure and fell in, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.

Johnson was developmentally disabled, Goble said. He was pronounced dead about 9:55 p.m.

According to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partners at WKYT, Johnson lived near the lake.

Funeral arrangements with Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home are pending.

