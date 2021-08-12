Scott County
Disabled Scott County man, fishing alone, died in drowning accident
A Scott County man died late Wednesday in a tragic drowning accident.
Daniel “Tommy” Johnson, 23, apparently was fishing by himself at a private lake off of Duvall Station Road near Stamping Ground when he suffered a seizure and fell in, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Johnson was developmentally disabled, Goble said. He was pronounced dead about 9:55 p.m.
According to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partners at WKYT, Johnson lived near the lake.
Funeral arrangements with Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home are pending.
