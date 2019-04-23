Detroit men indicted on charges related to fatal shooting outside Lexington club

James Ragland II, left, and Gaige Phillips are charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman outside the Fox Club in January.

Two Detroit men charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman outside the Fox Club on Winchester Road have been indicted.

James Edward Ragland II, 28, was indicted Monday on a charge of murder and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to court records. He’s accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Iesha Edwards and endangering the lives of two others, according to the indictment. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Detroit on Feb. 19.

Gaige Jessie Phillips, 29, was indicted on a charge of facilitation of murder, according to court records. He was arrested in Detroit on Jan. 31 and is accused of helping Ragland kill Edwards, according to the indictment.

On the night of Edwards’ death, officers were called to the Fox Club “gentlemen’s club” at 987 Winchester Road for the report of a “large disorder,” according to police. The officers arrived to find several people fighting in the parking lot and Edwards suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said that it was believed that a fight between several men and women broke out inside the club before moving outside, where the shooting occurred.

Edwards was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where she died of her injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.