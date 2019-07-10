Police, FBI respond to Garrard County search scene in Savannah Spurlock case

Richmond police search for 22-year old Savannah Spurlock Richmond Police Department is searching for missing 22-year old Savannah Spurlock after she was last spotted leaving a bar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richmond Police Department is searching for missing 22-year old Savannah Spurlock after she was last spotted leaving a bar.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and a coroner were at the scene in Garrard County Wednesday night where missing Madison County mother Savannah Spurlock was last believed to be, according to police and media reports.

Garrard County and Richmond police were at Perkins Lane along with Kentucky State Police and the FBI, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. While the coroner was at the scene, no human remains have been found, WKYT reported.

FBI Louisville tweeted Wednesday night that its Evidence Response Team was at a residence as part of the Spurlock investigation.

Richmond Assistant Police Chief Rodney Richardson confirmed to the Herald-Leader his department was working on the investigation in Garrard County Wednesday night. He was not able to say what led law enforcement back to the property.

Kentucky State Police spokesperson Trooper Robert Purdy also confirmed to the Herald-Leader his department’s involvement in the investigation at a residence on Fall Lick Road in Garrard County.

A family spokesperson could not comment on any possible recent developments in Spurlock’s disappearance. “Family is just hanging tight right now,” said Lisa Thoma, Savannah’s aunt.

Spurlock, a mother of 4, has been missing since Jan. 4 when she was last seen leaving The Other Bar on Limestone in Lexington with three men. She went back to one of the men’s homes in Garrard County after leaving her purse and coat in her car, which was found in Lexington, according to Richmond police.

Richmond police previously said Spurlock made it to the Garrard County residence; the men told police she left on foot in the morning. Police have not released the names of the three men who were questioned.

The family has offered a reward for information on Spurlock’s whereabouts.