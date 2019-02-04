‘I’m begging you.’ Missing Kentucky woman’s mom thinks men have more to tell.

The mother of a Richmond woman who has been missing for a month wants answers from the men her daughter left a Lexington bar with on Jan. 4.
Savannah Spurlock was shown in surveillance footage leaving The Other Bar in Lexington with three men a month ago. The mother of four went back to one of the men’s homes in Garrard County after leaving her purse and coat in her car, which was found in Lexington, according to Richmond police.
Richmond police confirmed Spurlock made it to the Garrard County residence; the men told police she left on foot in the morning. Police have not released the names of the three men who were questioned.
Ellen Spurlock, Savannah’s mom, isn’t satisfied with that answer.
“I think the guys she was with know more than they are saying,” Spurlock said. “Their story doesn’t make sense. She left with no money, no car, no coat, no phone in a different county than where she lives. It’s not like her.”
No charges have been filed against the men who were questioned, but Garrard County remains the primary search area, according to Richmond Police Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson.
Richardson said Savannah Spurlock’s phone was not found. It was turned off the morning of her disappearance, he said.
“It’s not like her to not have her phone with her,” Ellen Spurlock said. “She was very anal about keeping her phone charged and around her.”
The day before Savannah Spurlock went missing was just like any other day, her mother said. Savannah, who lives with her mother, was home in in Richmond before deciding to go to Lexington with one of her girlfriends.
Savannah told her mother she wanted to go out.
“I thought she needed a little break. She hadn’t done anything for months since she just had the twins,” Ellen Spurlock said of her oldest daughter.
The two friends went to Lexington around 10 p.m. While at the bar, Savannah Spurlock’s friend left because the two got into an argument, Savannah’s mother said.
Ellen Spurlock said she called Savannah about 2:30 a.m.
“I was like, ‘Where are you at? You should be home by now,’” Ellen Spurlock said. “I guess she didn’t like my tone of voice and she hung up. She FaceTimed me right back from a car, and she said, ‘Everything is fine. I’m just having fun with friends. I promise I will be home later this morning.’ She seemed fine to me. She didn’t seem upset or under duress. She was coherent. Whenever she says she’s going to do something, she does it. She’s very responsible.”
The mother said Savannah Spurlock was riding in the front passenger seat with a man driving and at least two people in the backseat.
Ellen Spurlock urged those men to reveal more about what happened.
“I would say, ‘Please, I’m begging you, tell everything to police you know. If you’re hiding something, which I think you are, please come forth and think about if one of your loved ones was missing,” Spurlock said Monday.
Savannah Spurlock’s 2-year-old child and newborn twins are staying with their father, and her 4-year-old is staying with Savannah’s father, Ellen Spurlock said.
Her mother said that Tuesday, Savannah Spurlock’s 23rd birthday, will be another difficult day if she is not found.
“I just want people to know if they have any clue, any idea, no matter how insignificant they think it is, please report it to police,” Ellen said. Those with information can call police at 859-624-4776.
