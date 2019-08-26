Hairstylist, 30, dies nearly two days after likely ‘targeted’ shooting outside Fayette Mall

TeeJay Malik Dawson's Facebook

A 30-year-old Nicholasville woman died Sunday after being shot while leaving Fayette Mall Friday night.

LaPorscha Stringer died from a gunshot wound at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Police said Friday the victim and shooter were in separate vehicles when the shooting occurred while Stringer was leaving the mall. The shooting happened at the mall’s exit on Nicholasville Road, across from Wilson Downing Road. Police said she may have known the person who shot her.

According to her Instagram page, Stringer turned 30 years old Aug. 19. Stringer’s social media pages state she went to Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington and recently graduated from the Barrett & Co. School of Hair Design in Nicholasville.

A hairdresser, according to social media posts, Stringer was one of the “realist, funniest and smartest woman,” according to TeeJay Malik Dawson.

Police worked the scene of a possible shooting Friday night at an exit from Fayette Mall at Nicholasville and Wilson Downing Roads. Karla Ward kward1@herald-leader.com

“Full of life, ambitions and she loved the hell out of her kids! Dawson wrote on Facebook. “There was a moment in time where we used to vent to each other, be laughing and joking about everything.”

Another friend, Amanda Reid, said on Facebook, “her smile lit up a room & her energy was positive.”

Melena Tracey Robinson, whose daughters frequently had their hair cut by Stringer, said her girls only wanted Stringer to do their hair.

“Every week they would say momma call Barretts and see if Porscha can fit us in,” Robinson wrote. “When you seen how much hair they both had, you invited us into your home so you could take all the time you needed to do a perfect job and you never disappointed.”

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.