Arrest warrant issued for former UK basketball player DeMarcus Cousins, police say

Former University of Kentucky basketball player DeMarcus Cousins has an active warrant out of Mobile, Ala., for his arrest, according to police.

Earlier this week, TMZ released audio of a reported phone call in which a man told a woman “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f***ing head.”

Cousins is wanted on a charge of domestic violence third-degree, harassing communications, according to online court records out of Mobile. Mobile police spokesperson Charlette Solis confirmed that Cousins had an active warrant for his arrest, and that as of about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, he had not been arrested.

The woman in the phone call released by TMZ was Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, according to TMZ. In the call, the man asks the woman “Can I have my son here, please?” before the alleged threat was made.

The call was made the day before Cousins married his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

Third-degree domestic violence is a Class A misdemeanor, according to Alabama statutes.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA have started their own investigations into what happened, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Cousins was expected to be unable to play for much of the upcoming season because of a torn ACL.