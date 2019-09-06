Attorney speaks for man accused in the death of missing mother Savannah Spurlock

Detective describes discovering Savannah Spurlock’s body Kentucky State Police detective Tye Chavies describes what he saw the moment he discovered Savannah Spurlock's body. He testified during a preliminary hearing for David Sparks in Garrard County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky State Police detective Tye Chavies describes what he saw the moment he discovered Savannah Spurlock's body. He testified during a preliminary hearing for David Sparks in Garrard County.

The man accused in the death of missing mother Savannah Spurlock was arraigned Friday in Garrard County Circuit Court, and his attorney later pointed out that an indictment doesn’t mean her client’s guilty.

David Sparks, 23, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in July after Spurlock’s body was found in a clandestine grave on Sparks’ parents’ Garrard County property. He was indicted in August on the existing charge, and on a new charge of murder.

Spurlock, 23, was found in a shallow grave on the Fall Lick Road property after Sparks’ father called his attorney to say he’d smelled something on his property. Sparks had been questioned early in the case because he was seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar with Spurlock on the January night that she disappeared.

The months-long search for Spurlock, a Madison County mother of four, drew national attention.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A not guilty plea was entered on all of the charges on Sparks’ behalf at the arraignment. Sparks’ attorney, Erica Roland, said that Friday’s court appearance was very routine.

“Just because David’s been indicted does not mean that he’s guilty of murder and it does not mean that the commonwealth is going to be able to convict him,” Roland said Friday. “We are deeply sorry for Ms. Spurlock’s family’s loss and we hope that they’re able to find the answers they’re looking for.”

Over the next 60 days, Sparks’ attorneys will begin to receive evidence from prosecutors and begin to build their case, Roland said.

“I don’t want to speak for the commonwealth or the police department, but I think that because of the attention that this case got, it doesn’t surprise me that someone got indicted with murder,” Roland said. “But as I said before, just because someone’s indicted does not mean that they will be convicted or that they are guilty.”

Sparks is expected to be back in court on Nov. 1, but Roland said that due to the volume of evidence, it is possible the appearance could be delayed.

Sparks is being held in the Lincoln County jail. Judge Hunter Daugherty said at Friday’s arraignment that since Sparks could not afford an attorney, he would continue to be represented by a public defender.