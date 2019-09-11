Police seeking second suspect in death of woman found near river in Madison County

Ronald “Doug” Crawley Provided by Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a woman who was found dead in Madison County near the Kentucky River.

Ronald “Doug” Crawley, 45, of Lexington is wanted on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of April D. Arnett, according to state police.

Crawley is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to state police Trooper Robert Purdy.

Arnett, 39, of Lexington was found dead on Aug. 17 off Old Lexington Road near the Old Clays Ferry Bridge at the Fayette County line, according to state police.

Ryan “Todd” Crawley, 35, of Sadieville has already been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the case, according to state police and court records. Ryan and Ronald Crawley are related, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Anyone with information about the location of Ronald Crawley is asked to call state police at 859-623-2404.