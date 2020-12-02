Man accused of killing Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock pleads guilty

The man charged in the death of Madison County mother Savannah Spurlock has pleaded guilty in the case, according to the Garrard County Circuit Court Clerk.

David Sparks, 25, was charged last year with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after Spurlock’s body was found on his parents’ farm in Garrard County. He pleaded guilty to the charges Monday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Spurlock was missing for months before her body was found in a shallow grave on the farm. Her disappearance gained national attention after police released surveillance video of her leaving a Lexington bar with three men.

Spurlock was 23 years old.

Sparks is set to be sentenced on Dev. 17, and prosecutors have recommended he be sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to WKYT.

This story will be updated.