Crime
FBI arrests man in Louisville in connection with Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
A man has been arrested in Louisville in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI announced Thursday morning.
Michael Orangias was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI’s Louisville office.
Orangias is being held in federal custody and was set to have his first court appearance Thursday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments