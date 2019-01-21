Alison Lundergan Grimes says she won’t run for governor

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Monday that she will not run for governor.
Her announcement narrowed the field of expected Democratic candidates for governor, which is now made up of four men.
“While I am grateful for the confidence, support and friendship from thousands of supporters across this state, I have decided not to run another statewide campaign this year,” Grimes said in a statement Monday. “I want to focus on Ford, the miracle baby boy Andrew and I prayed so hard for, complete the historic and momentous work we began nearly eight years ago in the office of the Secretary of State, and help elect a new era of leadership locally and nationally.”
Grimes welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Crawford “Ford” Case Grimes in December.
“As I know mothers across the Commonwealth and nation can appreciate, this decision was not easy – as I weighed family, work that I love, and knowing that our often male-dominated government needs the perspectives of more women and mothers,” Grimes said in the statement.
Grimes said she looks forward to returning to returning to public service in the future.
With the candidate filing deadline approaching, Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, former state auditor Adam Edelen and perennial candidate Geoffrey “Geoff” Young are expected to run as Democratic candidates for governor. State Representative Robert Goforth of Laurel County and William Woods of Corinth have filed to run as Republicans.
Gov. Matt Bevin has said he will be running for re-election.
