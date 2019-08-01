‘It scared us to death.’ What witnesses saw and heard when a Kentucky gas pipeline exploded

“It was like a rocket turned upside down.” Witness describes scene of fire. Keith Demaree lives near where a natural-gas pipeline exploded early Aug. 1 in Lincoln County, Ky., that killed one woman. He said the frightening blast sent flames shooting 300 feet high. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Keith Demaree lives near where a natural-gas pipeline exploded early Aug. 1 in Lincoln County, Ky., that killed one woman. He said the frightening blast sent flames shooting 300 feet high.

Noises that sounded like a train wreck, a plane crash or a tornado. Flames so bright the 1:30 a.m. sky turned to daylight. Fearful residents who watched or ran as an explosion and fire consumed part of a mobile home park.

A Lincoln County gas explosion and fire killed one person and injured five more, but it left countless others afraid in the middle of the night with no idea what was going on.

Asleep in his Lincoln County mobile home at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Keith Demaree and his sister woke up to what he thought was a train wreck. For Demaree, whose home is about 400 yards away from the site of the blast, the noise he heard was nothing like what he soon saw from his home.

“It looked like a Saturn 5 rocket turned upside down. It was blazing,” said Demaree.

Photographs from the scene following a gas pipeline explosion that occurred early this morning in Lincoln County. pic.twitter.com/8jq3r7l29I — Trooper Purdy (KSP) (@TprPurdy) August 1, 2019

Demaree and his visiting sister, Elizabethtown resident Laura Biehl, had to yell at each other in the home because the noise from the fire was so loud, and they could walk inside the house without lights because of the light from the flames, he said. They remained at the property while watching the fire.

But his 5-year-old blue heeler, Nicki, got scared by the explosion and ran outside. The dog is still missing.

Demaree walked and drove up and down the roads looking for Nicki with no success. “I sure hope my girl comes home,” he said.

Doug Alsman could feel the heat from the fire at his home around a quarter-mile away from the blast site. His sister staying with him, Vicki Taylor, thought a tornado woke her up.

Pieces of burnt shale rock and ash were falling like hail into their lawn and the blaze brightened the sky as clear as day, Alsman said.

Taylor, Alsman and his young son immediately left the home. The boy was wearing his night clothes and Alsman was shirtless with no shoes on.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” Alsman said.

“It looked like it was coming toward us,” Taylor added.

Drone video showing the destruction following a gas line explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky. One person was killed in the blast and several others were injured.

Connie Crews went straight to her car and left when she saw the fire. She described the noise and heat as “horrible.”

Officers rescued Crews’ dog from inside her home, she added.

Others were not as lucky. Lisa Denise Derringe, 58, died in the fire. At least five others were injured, but their injuries did not appear life-threatening, Lincoln County Emergency Management director Don Gilliam said.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy saved an elderly couple inside their residence early Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police spokesperson Robert Purdy. The fire was everywhere, the deputy told Purdy, and he could feel the heat from his windshield.

“His courageous actions likely saved two additional lives from being lost,” Purdy said.

ATF providing technical support, analysis and assistance this morning to law enforcement and emergency service partners investigating large explosion in Lincoln County. More on CFI at https://t.co/IdTpIBkXXg) https://t.co/IdTpIBkXXg pic.twitter.com/pf0NpqtltI — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) August 1, 2019

The fire was visible for people 40 miles away in Lexington and it even showed up on the weather radar for WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.

Displaced residents were told to go to nearby New Hope Baptist Church. About 60 residents were initially at the church before U.S. 127 was briefly reopened late Thursday morning, Red Cross volunteer Eugene McCord said.

Levi Benedict posted this video to Facebook following an August 1 gas explosion in Lincoln County with the caption: "This about blew the windows out of the house. The whole house shook. I walked outside and it singed the hairs off my arm."

About 1 1/2 miles away, Lincoln County School Board member Win Smith said he stared out the window and found that “everything was so bright and so loud,“ that he started loading up their animals.

They decided to stay put when they realized that the flames were not close. Smith awoke to an ash-covered driveway, but he’s grateful that he wasn’t among the victims of the explosion.

“It was pretty brutal,” Smith said.