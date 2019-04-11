Letters: ‘Cal sings the same old song every year’ and ‘lifetime (contract) is not the answer’

Kentucky’s John Calipari: ‘I’m proud of these guys, I’m proud of my team’ Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks to the media after a 77-71 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks to the media after a 77-71 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Long-term contract a mistake

First, I am a loyal University of Kentucky basketball fan and I like UK Wildcats Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart.

I also think that the next job men’s basketball Coach John Calipari should take in his life is as an athletic director at some college. He has great marketing charisma. He sells himself well. I do not consider him a great basketball coach. I consider him a good basketball coach.

His old-school way of coaching is outdated. I am much older than Calipari. My three children are in their fifties. I am old school when I talk to them.

Calipari started going downhill when Bob Huggins outcoached him with West Virginia when we had DeMarcus Cousins and that great team. He got outcoached when Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky and that group got us.

The first four or five games this year when we were supposed to be playing so-called cupcake teams, we looked awful. Calipari seems to always dwell on one player he tries to develop all year along.

He is not the perfect coach. He is 60 years old and his way is going to get more outdated as he goes along.

Wake up, Barnhart and President Eli Capilouto. Lifetime is not the answer.

Ronald V. Henry, Lexington

Missing the old days

I am a University of Kentucky grad and basketball fan since the 1950s. I really miss the days before one-and-done. I suspect there are a lot of other fans who feel the same way.

Ray Reeves, Largo, Florida

Keep players in school

University of Kentucky’s loss to Auburn is another good example of why UK Wildcats Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart should tell men’s basketball Coach John Calipari to recruit kids to stay in school. If Barnhart won’t do that, fire him and Coach Cal.





There are a lot of great athletic directors and basketball coaches out there.





Cal sings the same old song every year: “We got outcoached and outplayed.” Kids who are 18 and 19 years old are not strong enough physically or mentally to win tough, close games. They start off strong but can’t maintain that desire the whole game.

Marvin McFaddin, Paintsville

Erin Calipari, daughter of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, is working on ground-breaking research that addresses the immune system's affect on drug cravings as a possible approach to the opioid epidemic in Nashville, Tenn.

Well-done, Calipari family

Thanks to the Herald-Leader for publishing an article from the Nashville’s The Tennessean that brings to light the work of Erin Calipari. Obviously, it is quite topical and important. The fact that she is the daughter of the men’s University of Kentucky basketball coach helps and hurts, but ultimately is a win-win. Twenty years down the road, her father will still be very proud of her as I (a lifelong Kentuckian) also will be. Good parents influence and encourage their children. Excellent work, Calipari family.

Damon Surgener, Lexington

Trinity High School celebrates after their 50 to 40 win over Scott County to win the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena.

KHSAA tourney a success

Last month’s Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boy’s Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament was once again it was truly the “greatest show in hoops.”

The champion, Trinity High School, showed why it is such a great team. Although Scott County was runner-up this year, it too had a great team with great players who were well-coached by Billy Hicks, one of Kentucky’s best high school coaches.

There were many other teams that represented their schools in the best possible way. This year’s tournament reflected what is best about competition and sportsmanship. I commend all the teams and schools for helping to make it such a fun and enjoyable state tournament in Rupp Arena. Bill Belichick once said, “On a team it’s not the strength of the individual players, but the strength of the unit and how they all function together.” Trinity and Scott County exhibited these traits in their games and it showed in the results of their games.

The KHSAA staff, led by our commissioner, Julian Tackett, made the tournament run so smoothly and so successfully. I know that they worked many hours for months prior to the tournament to allow the fans to enjoy the games. They showed year after year why Kentucky high school basketball is the envy of the nation when it comes to crowning a state champion. I’m already looking forward to March 18-20, 2020.

Sam Chandler, Shelbyville