Letters to the Editor: Readers debate, offer suggestions, on electric scooters

Keep scooters on roads

Allowing electric scooters on sidewalks is a bad idea. There is a principle that applies here: Wheeled vehicles belong on the roadway and pedestrians belong on the sidewalk. To be sure, common sense dictates some exceptions. No one object to wheelchairs and kids’ tricycles on the sidewalk. Cyclists are sometimes tolerated on the sidewalk if they travel at walking speed And where sidewalks are absent, we all just muddle through as best we can. But those exceptions do not negate the rule.

Electric scooters are vehicles, and so they belong on the roadway with cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. What’s more, they are not just vehicles but motor vehicles, which should subject them to restrictions that don’t apply to bicycles and push-scooters. That is why they should not be allowed on multi-use paths and dedicated bike paths, which are reserved for human-powered travel. It’s an open question whether they should even be allowed in bike lanes.

George Garber, Lexington

Make bike lanes safer

Everyone knew that someone was going to get seriously hurt riding one of the new stand-up electric scooters. But it was surprising how fast it happened: a tragic fatality only one week after they were first introduced.

According to news reports, a man lost control of his scooter at night and fell into traffic on Richmond Road near Lakeshore Drive.

Long-time users of Lexington’s bike lanes are well aware of the hazards: walnuts, hedge apples, trash, and debris in the bike lanes.

Lexington and the University of Kentucky in particular must take a more serious approach to maintaining bike lanes. No potholes or cracks: The small wheels of scooters make them very vulnerable to road hazards, and new riders just don’t have the skill or experience to anticipate these hazards, turning traffic, etc.

There needs to be a lot more public education too. Let’s get to work.

Dave Cooper, Lexington

Bevin claims offensive

It is not surprising that Gov. Matt Bevin came up with an excuse for his loss — he was continuing to emulate President Donald Trump in blaming individuals known only to him. I can only speak for myself, but having served as an election officer for a number of years, I take some offense to Bevin’s broad, unsubstantiated accusations of election fraud.

I know from personal experience the effort Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins and his staff put into the required training we have for each election. If questions, they are immediately available to provide assistance. There are two Republican and two Democratic officials at each polling location and any decisions involve scrutiny by a representative from each party. Election law and training guide our involvement in the voting process. We are subject to legal penalties if we don’t carry out our duties faithfully.

I know the commitment of those individuals with whom I have worked in the election process. I realize we don’t live in a perfect world, but when our government officials choose to blame the outcomes they created for themselves on individuals who are willing to assume some civic responsibility, they are only showing their disrespect and are not worthy of holding office.

Charles Myers, Lexington

Illogical ‘logic’

Let’s follow the logic of some:

So, you weren’t actually at the University of Kentucky-Evansville game?

Is it also true that you did not speak directly with Mr. Calipari?

So, is it true that you only have secondhand information as to what actually took place?

Well then, It did not happen.

This logic reminds me of this saying: You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Steve Crabtree, Lawrenceburg

H-L’s Blackford the best

For all the features that have gone missing (make your own list) from the Herald-Leader over the 30 years of my readership I am happy to say that opinions writer Linda Blackford and her columns are a welcome addition. It’s my hope that the paper would pay even more attention to the opinion section as in this time of digital fast-food news, the opinions page still has the ability to stay fresh.

Erica Smith, Canada, Kentucky

H-L’s Blackford the worst

I’m not surprised to see that the Herald-Leader gave two-thirds of a page to opinions writer Linda Blackford to bash and twist the truth about President Donald Trump. He has done more for minorities than any other president in history except for Lincoln freeing slaves. I know he goes too far with his comments, but look past those and see his actions and the positive things he’s done for this country. Maybe Blackford and cartoonist Joel Pett might need to look in the mirror to see the true racist.

Allie Gammon, Lexington

Take a look at city policy

I read in the Herald-Leader recently that no politician who comes to Lexington on an official visit is asked to pay the city any extra fees incurred by our police department during their stay. I think the city council needs to revisit this policy. If a person is here at the behest of a political campaign or for his/her own political gains, he/she or the requesting campaign should be asked to pay the additional cost to our city for these extra expenses. These costs should not be borne by the taxpayers.

Kathy Linck, Lexington

Neighborly thank you

I know we don’t write you much from way up here, but it doesn’t mean we forgot you. Just wanted to say thanks to those who voted in your new state governor. Thank you for demanding a return to good manners, civility, and integrity to government and democracy. We need it everywhere, even up here, and you’re helping spark the return. Thanks, truly.

David Brownridge, Victoria, BC, Canada

Easy voting

Terri Carter’s recent opinion piece, “Why Does Kentucky make it so hard to vote? Maybe leaders want it that way”, sure is an indictment of our Kentucky voting system. Although after reading her article, it’s apparent that she is just upset because most Kentuckians don’t share her political views.

The hallmark paragraph of the entire article is: “I spent a decade in California. I voted in person one time. I voted by mail, at my leisure, while sitting at my kitchen table, weeks in advance. That’s how easy voting should be.”

In over half a century of voting in Kentucky, even with my simple Kentucky intellect, I have never had any difficulty. I must admit, however, that recently I wake up with a prayer on my lips that if only Kentucky could be more like California.

Dave Rosenbaum, Lexington

Change trick or treat date

I want to commend Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her staff on moving Halloween trick or treating this year to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Given the horrible weather conditions on Halloween evening, it was the right call.

A concern, however, was how the change would affect the festivities. Trick or treating during daylight hours has a much different feel than after dark. Pumpkins would not be lit and scary yard creatures (of which I have a lot) would be less spooky. Much to my delight, it was a huge success. The weather was perfect. It was not a school night. And parents were less haggard from rushing home to get the kids ready. It because a true family event.

But more importantly, it was safer for the kids. They could better navigate steps and sidewalks when approaching houses and traffic visibility was much improved.

Moving trick or treat to the first Saturday after Halloween is something to consider going forward.

Karen Miner, Lexington