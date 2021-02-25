Letters: From road crews to deputy drivers, thanks to those who braved the storm

Thanks, road crews

I would like to take the opportunity to give kudos to our road crews. Their quick and constant response to our major arteries during these storms has been great.

Thank you to them all.

Carolyn S. Payne, Lexington

Carrier pride

“Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job”. This is a quote from a letter carrier in Corbin, who parked his truck and just walked his route. As a former carrier I can really relate to his quote. Try to sort letters with no gloves, walk on legs that feel like they have lead weights, add on ice and heavy snow, and you have a day in the life of every mail carrier. I was very proud to learn about this particular carrier’s answering his call to duty and also would like to express my appreciation to my carrier in the 40504 area.

Tom Dixon, Lexington

Sheriff delivered

On behalf of our staff and patients, I wish to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department for volunteering to transport our healthcare providers to University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital and the Kentucky Clinic during the recent snow and ice storm when the roads were particularly dangerous. The officers helped keep our people safe so they could provide uninterrupted care to the patients we serve. Their help was very much appreciated.

Dr. Larry B. Goldstein, chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Kentucky

Education puzzle

I am so heartened to see so many parents in Kentucky finally take an interest in the education system as illustrated by the number of lawsuits filed demanding schools return to in-person learning during a pandemic. Kentucky ranks near the bottom nationwide in education and has for decades. But yet these same individuals who suddenly care about education consistently vote for the same state legislators that underfund education. Is this due to their own lack of education and critical thinking skills?

Finally, we can only hope these same individuals will think about education next time they go to the polls.

Lucy Bentley, Midway

Put Booker in

Let’s vote to send Sen. Rand Paul into early retirement, let’s replace him with Charles Booker.

Rand Paul (who I should add was fittingly named after “selfishness is a virtue” author Ayn Rand) is no more than a puppet for the 1%; he has no qualms about selling Kentuckians out at every given opportunity to the highest bidder. The guiding philosophy of Paul’s politics is the destruction of empathy in exchange for rugged individualism. He says to those in extreme poverty that all they have to do is “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” for them to increase their standard of living. We know this is false.

Kentucky, we have an alternative: Charles Booker. Booker sees injustice and he makes a plan on how to fix it. He knows that the families forced to make the decision between buying groceries and paying the water bill don’t think to themselves, “It’s okay if we are forced into homelessness, we will be a martyr for individualism” — no, they just want a good life for their children. Kentucky, we need empathy representing us. If and when he announces his campaign, let’s immediately get to work to elect Charles Booker and retire Rand Paul.

Amelia Farris, Caneyville

Grateful for Giles

Thanks to Linda Blackford and the Herald-Leader for the recent article about historian Yvonne Giles.

Several years ago I had the pleasure of getting to know Yvonne Giles. The Lexington Public Library held meetings to plan programs and activities for the Lincoln bicentennial, and Yvonne and I were participants.

I remember Yvonne with fondness, and I thank her for working to discover and illuminate the lives of Black people in Lexington’s history.

Danby Carter, Lexington

‘Shameful influence’

The nation’s most famous pornographer is dead. That dishonest, immoral spewer of filth is gone. We won’t have to suffer his wicked obscenities and sewer smut any longer. He pandered to our worst traits and encouraged our most vile instincts. He had a shameful influence on the national culture and corrupted an entire generation of Americans. Goodbye and good riddance to that slimy spreader of offensive sleaze. Larry Flynt? No, Rush Limbaugh.

Thomas H. Glover, Lexington

No respect

Herald-Leader cartoonist Joel Pett must look into the deepest, darkest, stinking corners of his mind for his cartoon ideas. I have long thought that many in news media judge others by themselves. Pett’s recent cartoon strengthens that idea. One can disagree with others without stepping outside the realm of decency and respect for their opinions. I disagree with most that I see in the news these days, but I still read, observe, and respect the right of others to express those opinions. I do expect them at least to show some degree of decorum and respect.

William Smathers, Mount Sterling

For shame, Pett

Joel Pett’s recent cartoon had to be the most insensitive, stupid drawing to ever have come out of his Pulitzer Prize winning, left wing, socialist brain. It’s obvious that he has no feelings for other people’s grief. He honors his father and his service to America, but not great people whose beliefs are different than his. Shame on Joel. Rush Limbaugh was an American patriot, something Pett’s not.

Tim Hancock, Versailles

Measure harmful

It’s disheartening as a Kentuckian to see that our legislators are prioritizing discrimination over more pressing issues in our commonwealth. In the midst of a pandemic, full of uncertainty and anxiety, at a time when we all critically need healthcare, the Kentucky Senate is advancing a “Denial of Healthcare Law,” Senate Bill 83.

The bill would allow any worker in a healthcare setting — from doctors, nurses, and therapists, to nutritionists, physical therapists, nursing home faculty, hospital custodians, and more — to refuse to provide any service based on a philosophical or religious belief. Basically, a healthcare worker could refuse to do their job and their employer could take no action against them. Even worse, this bill applies to hospitals and payers—including employers and insurance companies.

Think of all the potential harm to friends and family who are women, older Americans, living in rural areas, living with HIV, LGBTQ, or impoverished. Religious or philosophical refusals are not merely a matter of individual rights because they always affect someone else’s health or access to care, including loved ones.

Laws like SB 83 are crafted to embolden discrimination, not to protect a religious practice or person. Religious freedom must not endanger the lives of people we love. Kentucky lawmakers must keep off of our healthcare.

Johnny Pike, state director for American Atheists, Lexington

Insulin bills

The current state legislative session features a few insulin bills this session. The two bills I would like to focus on are House Bills 95 and 122.

HB 95, a copay cap, will only apply to state exchange regulated policies and not a majority of workplace plans. In fact, many workplace plans put insulin on tier 2 which can have various copays. This bill would be beneficial for the state exchange plans.

HB 122 is the bill of my main focus. It would create a first of its kind emergency insulin program that would allow users to apply to get a temporary supply. This would be useful for most people which have ERISA workplace plans some of which have a 90 day waiting period. In fact, I relied on Twitter for insulin donation one time.

I want to remind people that I’m not asking for freebies but simply to make it affordable. It’s a shame that some can get other medications for half the cost.

Please call the legislative message line (800) 372-7181 and ask your leaders to support these bills. We can blame Obamacare if we want, but at this point it’s simply corporate greed and lobbyists.

I need your help!

David Johnson, Richmond

Party swap

Strangely, I find myself in agreement with both Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Trump’s analysis of McConnell as a “dour, unsmiling political hack” and McConnell’s analysis of Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the attack on the Capitol both hit the mark.

While my ability to have any influence is limited, it appears one viable option is to at least change political party registration. My impression is the Democrats are at least more focused on areas concerning issues affecting people as opposed to the Republicans who are essentially focused on who is in control of their party. Additionally, the seeming evolution of the GOP into the GOPQ has only reinforced my decision.

Charles Myers, Lexington

Support Breonna’s Law





Louisville Metro police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and former officer Brett Hankison became globally infamous when they invaded her home and killed Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician. They obtained a “no-knock warrant” with falsified information presented to a judge about criminal activity at her address. After its approval, giving license for officers to enter her home at will, they broke open the door with a battering ram shortly after midnight while she was resting. There was no-knock at midnight for Breonna; only a cavalier, brazen attitude from brutal white police officers. As a result, Breonna Taylor died because of a no-knock warrant, becoming another Black female victim of police brutality.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quoted St. Augustine when he stated that “an unjust law is no law at all.” No-knock warrants are the same as having “no law at all” because officers are given license to enter the homes of Kentuckians at will, denying individual freedom against unwarranted searches of homes and properties. Breonna’s Law protects our civil liberty. Join me in support of Breonna’s Law – House Bill 21-- by calling your legislators. Protect Kentuckians’ freedom.

Rev. Dr. D. Anthony Everett, executive director, Mission Behind Bars and Beyond Inc., Lexington

County’s call

For years, terms like unconstitutional have been used to prod at the will of the people. That said, nowhere in the U.S. Constitution is a demand made for the separation of church and state. The Constitution does make clear to Congress the absolute rights of religion. The First Amendment is simple: Congress shall make no law in respect to the establishment of religion. Public opinion may be considered, but the law is quite clear that from the federal level it is hands off. The Kentucky Constitution, as are all other states’ constitutions, is subservient to that amendment without fail.

If the taxpayers of Woodford County want a church/storm shelter, it is their right to decide how they use federal funds for the betterment of their own community. For years, multiple public/private partnerships that receive federal funds have done everything from chastising people of faith through publicly funded institutions and our educational systems, to attempting to legislate religion out of existence. I don’t go to church, but when some out-of-state group like the Freedom From Religion Foundation engages in bully tactics I will support the cause that benefits the citizens of Woodford County.

Michael N. Johnson, Ravenna