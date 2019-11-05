Bevin’s words mattered in the campaign. Words will matter in the days ahead.

What can we make of Tuesday’s tight and contentious election results?

“Words matter,” pundit Steve Robertson said on KET. And he’s right.

They mattered in the voting booth. And they’ll matter in the days ahead.

Attorney General Andy Beshear appeared to win the Kentucky governor’s office Tuesday by about 4,000 votes in unofficial totals, but Gov. Matt Bevin refused to concede, citing numerous irregularities without providing any examples.

While the rest of the Republican slate won in convincing fashion, Bevin’s apparent loss was due entirely to Matt Bevin. Bevin paid for his harsh speech and his arrogant manner in the past four years. Words mattered when Bevin insulted teachers, judges, unions, reporters. Words mattered even more than Donald Trump and his much-celebrated rally in Rupp Arena, which were not enough to pull Bevin out of his unpopular hole. “You can’t let that happen to me!” Trump bellowed Monday night to nearly 20,000 people. But enough Kentuckians did, rejecting if not Trumpian policies, then Trumpian manners and miens.

According to initial vote returns, Beshear’s words about issues like education and health care, helped him win Fayette County the site of Trump’s rally Monday night, by bigger margins than Amy McGrath, Jack Conway and even his dad in previous elections. He even won places like Kenton County, usually a Republican stronghold, and Madison, which McGrath lost last year.

Words will continue to matter now. On Monday night, Trump joked about staying in office past eight years, but as with many of his “jokes,” there is intent below, or at least a seeding of an idea, no matter how absurd. Let’s hope Bevin will reject these kinds of tactics, and if it turns out as it seems, that Beshear did win by several thousand votes, that Bevin will accept those results with grace instead of rudeness.

This campaign was ugly in the extreme; for the good of Kentucky, the transition should be made in a more politic fashion.