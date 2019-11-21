Maxwell Street houses saved for now, but fight exposes future problems

Aptitude Development LLC of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, wants to raze several older homes on East Maxwell Street between Stone and Lexington avenues to build a complex that will be 10 stories on one side and three stories on the side closest to Stone in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. aslitz@herald-leader.com

To put it in context, the plan to plop a 10-story apartment building on top of a block of historic houses on Maxwell Street was all about, well, context. Or lack thereof. Six planning commission members agreed with numerous opponents that the plan would irreparably harm the character of the Aylesford neighborhood.

Member Frank Penn spoke for several members who said they want more housing density in Lexington, just not here. Indeed, earlier in the meeting, they unanimously approved a complex of five apartment buildings for University of Kentucky students off Angliana Avenue.

“I want density and I know I want change where change can be accommodated,” Penn said. “It’s my old standard, this is seven pounds of flour in a five pound sack.”

Graham Pohl pointed out the staff recommendation to approve the plan from New Jersey-based Aptitude Development upheld some pieces of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, but ignored others, such as the need to preserve Lexington’s historic fabric.

The Aylesford Neighborhood Association, which hired a lawyer to oppose the development, can now breathe a sigh of relief, but a short one. As planning commission member Carolyn Plumlee noted, it would be incumbent on the neighborhood to seek the only protection from demolition that exists, an H-1 zone for this block to adjoin the protection in the rest of the neighborhood. In addition, the developer could still request a hearing in front of the city council.

The block is still owned by Lexington Village LLC, which has spent the past few years allowing demolition by neglect to those properties. They can still be sold and can still be torn down. The Planning Commission does not control the division of code enforcement and how its job is done.

But the four-hour meeting also pointed to storm clouds ahead for the Planning Commission and Lexington neighborhoods because of the new comp plan, which uses a philosophy called “Place Builder.” It was planned for flexibility, in that one party can decide something is one kind of neighborhood and another party an entirely different one. In this case, the developers decided that Maxwell was a “downtown” place type and city planners agreed, much to the surprise of the neighborhood residents themselves, who see it as a second tier urban neighborhood that borders downtown but is not a direct part of it.

“I think this application highlights a dilemma we have,” Pohl noted. “The issue of place-making, protecting the character of a place.” Maxwell sits between UK and down, “a hinge between those worlds and currently there is clarity about that role that would be impossible to replicate.”

This flexibility will continue to cause confusion, but it does promote some very serious discussions about many important issues: density, housing, economics, the kinds of places we want to live. It’s difficult but possible to balance historic preservation with density; cities struggle with it all the time, and it’s heartening that the Planning Commission would recognize that sometimes proposed development works and sometimes it doesn’t.

Member Bill Wilson said that they realized the comp plan might have “unintended consequences.” They just got a taste, with no doubt more to come.