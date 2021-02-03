Rising freshman star again leads EKU to OT win. ‘Something magical about him.’

The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team is in the midst of its best season in years. Thanks largely to a rising freshman star, the joyride continued on Tuesday.

Wendell Green knocked down a three-pointer to force overtime then scored 10 points in the extra frame as the Colonels knocked off Jacksonville State on the road, 86-82, for their ninth straight victory.

Tuesday was the first game for EKU since a 113-73 home win over Tennessee Martin on Jan. 21. Games against Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The Jacksonville State matchup was moved from Saturday to Tuesday.

It’s the second time this season EKU has beaten Jacksonville State in overtime and the second time Green, a 5-foot-11 guard from Detroit, played a major role. The Colonels won the first matchup in Richmond, 69-66, on Jan. 7. In that game, Green hit the go-ahead shot with 1:34 to play then sealed the victory with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.

In Tuesday’s rematch, Green hit the game-tying three with nine seconds left in regulation. He scored 10 of the Colonels’ 13 overtime points, knocking down another three-pointer and draining two free throws to clinch the win in the waning seconds after Jacksonville State (10-7, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference) had closed to within three points.

Green finished with a game-high 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. He knocked down four of 10 shots from beyond the arc. Green is averaging 13.2 points per game.

“Wendell has just got something magical about him,” EKU Coach A.W. Hamilton said on the EKU radio network postgame show. “He’s a winner, he’s competitive, he’s tough.”

Former Scott County star Cooper Robb scored a career-high 20 points and added three assists and three steals. Michael Moreno, who starred alongside Robb at Scott County, had 15 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals.

“What a gutsy performance by our team. It took everybody,” Hamilton said. “I thought everybody did a good job and pitched in and helped us.

“Cooper Robb was a hero. ... Then, we could talk about Michael Moreno all day. I thought he was terrific.”

EKU (14-2 overall, 8-1 OVC) is second in the OVC standings, one game in the loss column behind undefeated Belmont (18-1, 12-0 OVC). The Colonels are one game ahead of Morehead State (13-6, 10-2), with whom they split the season series.

Next game

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Online: ESPN Plus (subscription required)