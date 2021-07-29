Isaiah Jackson the first Kentucky player off the board in NBA Draft

Isaiah Jackson, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. AP

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson is headed to Indianapolis. The 6-foot-10, 206-pound forward was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers for the Washington Wizards with the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, but he’ll end up with the Indiana Pacers via another trade.

The pick was originally part of the Lakers’ deal with Wizards for Russell Westbrook. Washington then shipped the pick to the Pacers for Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick.

Jackson, a Michigan native, averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts as a freshman this past season.

After a run that saw John Calipari have players drafted in the lottery for 10 straight years, this was the second in row that UK players fell past the top 14 picks.

Calipari, a regular at the NBA Draft in support of his players, was unable to be on hand to congratulate Jackson.

“I have been at every @NBADraft for as long as I can remember to support our players on Graduation Day. Unfortunately, tonight I will miss the draft for reasons out of my control,” Calipari shared on social media early Thursday. “I called @IJackson22 this week to let him know. He understood but it was a really tough phone call for me because I really wanted to be there for him for his big day.”

Jackson blocked 65 shots to help Kentucky finish third in the nation in that category.

UK Athletics said reported that although Jackson’s final block numbers did not rank as high as Kentucky’s past elite shot blockers because of a shortened season, his block percentage (12.7) ranked eighth nationally and compared favorably with UK’s three single-season blocked shots leaders in Anthony Davis (13.8% in 2011-12), Nerlens Noel (13.2% in 2012-13) and Willie Cauley-Stein (12.3% in 2103-14).

“His metrics are off the charts,” Calipari said after Jackson announced that he would not return to UK. “Whoever drafts Isaiah is going to get an unbelievable defender who can guard multiple positions and protect the rim.”