Kentucky still leads the nation in first-round NBA Draft picks. Here’s the list.

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson (23) tried to get around North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) on Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. AP

Isaiah Jackson, the 22nd overall pick Thursday night, added his name to the Kentucky basketball program’s long list of first-round NBA Draft picks.

Kentucky now has 55 all-time first round picks, 32 which were drafted under current head coach John Calipari.

North Carolina is second with 53 after adding one to its total: Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th pick. Jalen Johnson’s selection at 20th overall has Duke in third with 49. UCLA (39) and Kansas (33) were shut out Thursday night and remain fourth and fifth, respectively.

Alex Groza, selected by the Indianapolis Olympians with the No. 2 overall pick in 1949, was the first UK player elected in the first round of NBA Draft, which began in 1947 when the league was known as the Basketball Association of America.

Pro Basketball Reference credits Kentucky with 57 first-round picks, but three of those players — LeRon Ellis, Chris Mills and Rodrick Rhodes — did not complete their college basketball careers at UK and are not recognized by the school or NCAA.

Here is every UK player chosen in the first round, beginning with the most recent draft.

2021

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers (22nd pick via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards)

2020

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (21st pick)

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (25th pick via Oklahoma City Thunder)

2019

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets (12th pick)

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (13th pick)

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (29th pick)

2018

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks (9th pick)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Charlotte Hornets (11th pick)

2017

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (5th pick)

Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (11th pick)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (14th pick)

2016

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets (7th pick)

Skal Labissiere, Phoenix Suns (28th pick)

2015

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (1st pick)

Willie Cauley-Stein, Sacramento Kings (6th pick)

Trey Lyles, Utah Jazz (12th pick)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (13th pick)

2014

Julius Randle, Los Angeles Lakers (7th pick)

James Young, Boston Celtics (17th pick)

2013

Nerlens Noel, New Orleans Pelicans (6th pick)

Archie Goodwin, Oklahoma City Thunder (29th pick)

2012

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Hornets (1st pick)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte Bobcats (2nd pick)

Terrence Jones, Houston Rockets (18th pick)

Marquis Teague, Chicago Bulls (29th pick)

2011

Enes Kanter, Utah Jazz (3rd pick)

Brandon Knight, Detroit Pistons (8th pick)

2010

John Wall, Washington Wizards (1st pick)

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings (5th pick)

Patrick Patterson, Houston Rockets (14th pick)

Eric Bledsoe, Oklahoma City Thunder (18th pick)

Daniel Orton, Orlando Magic (29th pick)

2006

Rajon Rondo, Phoenix Suns (21st pick)

2002

Tayshaun Prince, Detroit Pistons (23rd pick)

2000

Jamaal Magloire, Charlotte Hornets (19th pick)

1999

Scott Padgett, Utah Jazz (28th pick)

1998

Nazr Mohammed, Utah Jazz (29th pick)

1997

Ron Mercer, Boston Celtics (6th pick)

Derek Anderson, Cleveland Cavaliers (13th pick)

1996

Antoine Walker, Boston Celtics (6th pick)

Tony Delk, Charlotte Hornets (16th pick)

Walter McCarty, New York Knicks (19th pick)

1993

Jamal Mashburn, Dallas Mavericks (4th pick)

1988

Rex Chapman, Charlotte Hornets (8th pick)

1986

Kenny Walker, New York Knicks (5th pick)

1984

Sam Bowie, Portland Trail Blazers (2nd pick)

Melvin Turpin, Washington Bullets (6th pick)

1979

Kyle Macy, Phoenix Suns (22nd pick)

1978

Rick Robey, Indiana Pacers (3rd pick)

Jack Givens, Atlanta Hawks (16th pick)

1975

Kevin Grevey, Washington Billets (18th pick)

1967

Pat Riley, San Diego Rockets (7th pick)

1953

Frank Ramsey, Boston Celtics (5th pick)

1949

Alex Groza, Indianapolis Olympians (2nd pick)

Wah Wah Jones, Washington Capitols (8th pick)