NBA Draft updates: Two former Kentucky stars could go in first round

Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson (23) celebrated with guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) during their game against LSU in Rupp Arena on Jan. 23. aslitz@herald-leader.com

(Below is a running recap of the 2021 NBA Draft with breaking news, observations and commentary.)

6:57 p.m.: Trey Lyles is possibly the most intriguing ex-Cat hitting free agency next week. Drafted in 2015, he’s coming off a career low in points (5.0 ppg) and minutes played (15.6) in just 23 games played for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2020-21 season. An ankle injury sidelined him for about the last month of the season. He’s just 26, and has a skill set that’ll suit contenders looking to build out depth down their roster.

Lyles is an unrestricted free agent who made $5.5 million last season.

6:40 p.m.: The NBA’s free agency period typically begins July 1, a few weeks after the draft. This year it starts Aug. 2. That’s right, Monday.

6:36 p.m: GQ Sports just shared a photo of Isaiah Jackson in his draft-night suit.

6:26 p.m.: It is widely believed that Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham will be selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts last June described Kentucky as Cunningham’s “clear second choice;” how much of a difference would he have made for the 9-16 Wildcats last season?

6:19 p.m.: I’m higher on Westbrook as a player than many of my peers, but I’m skeptical of how he’ll pair alongside LeBron in crunch time. He’s barely shot above 30 percent from three-point range in his career and is a high-usage player. Love his intensity, and think he’ll be great with Davis in minutes when James isn’t on the floor, but it’s not going to matter much if they can’t all three get it together at the same time. Hield seems like a much better plug-and-play fit alongside the Lakers’ current stars.

6:09 p.m.: A less star-studded report, but one of interest to this resident Cavaliers fan — Ricky Rubio, a teammate of ex-Cat Karl-Anthony Towns last year in Minnesota, is reportedly headed to Cleveland in exchange for Taurean Prince.

6:06 p.m.: UK coach John Calipari won’t be in New York for Thursday’s draft. From his Twitter account: “I have been at every @NBADraft for as long as I can remember to support our players on Graduation Day. Unfortunately, tonight I will miss the draft for reasons out of my control. I called @IJackson22 this week to let him know. He understood but it was a really tough phone call for me because I really wanted to be there for him for his big day. I’ve been on the phone the last few days and I’ll be keeping a close eye on everything tonight and making phone calls as needed. Good luck to @IJackson22, @bboston_ and @sarr_olivier!”

6:05 p.m.: Multiple reports — including ones from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, two must-follows on draft night — have Russell Westbrook joining forces with LeBron James and 2012 Kentucky champion Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. The Lakers reportedly are sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and former Louisville star Montrezl Harrell, and possibly more, to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook.

Wojnarowski reported earlier in the night that a similar package from the Lakers could be sent to Sacramento for Buddy Hield, who played at Oklahoma and was recruited there by Kentuckian Chris Crutchfield, but the Westbrook deal appears to be the Lakers’ first priority.

6 p.m.: Welcome to the Herald-Leader’s annual recap of the NBA Draft! It’s always a blast. We hope you have as much fun as we do.