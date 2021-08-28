Julius Randle challenges skeptics after signing new deal with Knicks

Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists this past season for the New York Knicks. AP

It’s a strange to assign $106 million as a bargain for a basketball player, but that’s the reality of today’s NBA economics and Julius Randle’s contract.

If the power forward comes close to replicating last season’s rise to All-NBA Second Team, his salary is below market value, especially in comparison to the stiffs (ahem, Kevin Love) who earn more.

But there is a concern, buoyed by scouts and executives around the league, about Randle’s breakthrough campaign being an anomaly, the confluence of a pandemic season and uniquely harmonized circumstances.

If Randle reverts to the inefficiency of his first Knicks season, the contract suddenly becomes more hindrance than prudent path to a championship.

“People who say that just know s–- about me,” the former University of Kentucky star said. “If you watch my career, if you watch me play every year, I’ve gotten better, so that just speaks to my mindset as a player. So if you think that, have fun with that take.”

Randle is correct, for the most part. He has improved in his seven NBA seasons, with 2019-20 as the exception. It’s easier to blame that deviation on David Fizdale. But there’s also Randle’s disappointing playoff performance against the Hawks in May. Arenas again filled to capacity, the defensive pressure intensified and he shot under 30%.

In the aftermath, Randle had an option to bet himself and wait until next summer to sign a max contract worth about $100 million more as an unrestricted free agent. Despite his confidence about improvement, Randle opted for security.

In addition to the $106 million guaranteed, Randle can earn $10.6 million in bonuses by becoming an All-Star, advancing to the playoffs and being named All-Defense, according to ESPN cap guru Bobby Marks.

“Honestly, I was weighing it out. There were times I wanted to do it, there were times where I was like, I could wait it out as far the financial aspect of everything,” Randle said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve had stops along the way throughout my career where I haven’t been happy playing. … I went back and forth on it, but I want to win, and I feel like this can help us win. And the stability was important as well.”

The deal provides the Knicks a little more financial flexibility to build their roster, which Randle said was a motivating factor. Left unsaid is the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic’s effect on revenue, which, in turn, could disrupt these lucrative contracts. More and more, players are locking into long-term deals rather than risking a future free agency.

Randle, 26, who is expecting his second child with wife Kendra, found comfort and committed his prime to it.

“The money was one thing, but for me it was more about the situation as far as my happiness. The basketball situation. My family. Just being stable. Being in New York,” Randle said. “And really just continue to build this thing out. When I signed here two years ago, this was my vision. To lock something up long term and build something from the ground up.”

Randle is, in many ways, symbolic of the Knicks. The team overachieved by any objective measure, theoretically improved based on natural progression and acquisitions, but still aren’t viewed as taking much of a jump next season, if at all. Vegas odds, for instance, set their over/under for wins at 41.5, which would be a worse winning percentage than last season.

Nobody is expecting championship contention from New York, especially with the Nets and Bucks in the same conference. But there remains optimism about a slow progression toward something bigger, with Randle as a cornerstone.

It’s a smart bet for the Knicks.

Beyond his ascension into All-Star, Randle clearly carries the stomach and personality to deal with New York. He already navigated and overcame the phase of fans and media wanting him banished from the roster for stinking up the gym in 2019-20. The Knicks even drafted Randle’s replacement (Obi Toppin) less than a year ago.

Randle never took it personally. That’s a key to thriving in NYC. Now armed with a nine-figure contract, he’s still tuning out the skeptics who believe there’s nowhere to go but down.

“I’m confident that I’ll be a better player next year,” Randle said.

‘Never got a call’

Among the biggest snubs for the Olympic squad that won gold this month, Randle said the U.S. team only “poked around” about his availability after Kevin Love dropped off the team and never made him a formal offer.

Still, Randle hinted he would’ve turned down the invitation because his wife is pregnant.

“I never got a call,” Randle said Friday. “Once Kevin got hurt, they poked around to see if I was interested, but never an official offer.

“Honestly, they got it done so I’m just extremely excited and happy for them. … It would’ve been a tough year anyway, just with my wife being pregnant.”