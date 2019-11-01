Box score from Kentucky’s 83-51 exhibition win over Kentucky State

More from the series 2019-20 College Basketball Preview The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com preview the 2019-20 college basketball season. Access all of the content in one place here. Check back for new stories and videos each day leading up to the start of the season on Nov. 5. Expand All

The University of Kentucky took on Kentucky State University in a preseason exhibition men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Friday night. Kentucky defeated Kentucky State, 83-51.

Next up for second-ranked Kentucky is its regular-season opener against No. 1 Michigan State at the Champions Classic in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Immanuel Quickley, 17

Rebounds: Keion Brooks, 9

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 9

Steals: Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang, 3

Blocks: Kahlil Whitney, 3

Turnovers: Kahlil Whitney, EJ Montgomery, 3

