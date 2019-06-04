UK Men's Basketball
2019-20 University of Kentucky men’s basketball schedule
Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an ‘icon’
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has won eight NCAA championships in its long history, along with 32 SEC tournament championships, and 50 SEC regular-season championships.
At the beginning of the 2019-20 season, the Wildcats had won a total of ##### games with #### losses, a .#### win-loss percentage.
Stories from the games below can be accessed by clicking the link in the game score.
|Date
|Opponent
|TV
|Time/Result
|Nov. 5
|Michigan St. 1
|ESPN
|TBA
|Nov. 8
|Eastern Ky.
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 12
|University of Evansville
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 18
|University of Utah
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 21
|Ohio State2
|TBA
|TBA
1 State Farm Champions Classic, New York, Madison Square Garden
2 CBS Sports Classic, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
