2019-20 University of Kentucky men’s basketball schedule

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an ‘icon’ Rupp Arena celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Even as the arena works to re-invent itself for the modern sports age, take a look back at a remarkable run. Documentary footage from "Game Changer: The Lexington Center Story" courtesy Arthur Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rupp Arena celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Even as the arena works to re-invent itself for the modern sports age, take a look back at a remarkable run. Documentary footage from "Game Changer: The Lexington Center Story" courtesy Arthur

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has won eight NCAA championships in its long history, along with 32 SEC tournament championships, and 50 SEC regular-season championships.

At the beginning of the 2019-20 season, the Wildcats had won a total of ##### games with #### losses, a .#### win-loss percentage.

Stories from the games below can be accessed by clicking the link in the game score.

Date Opponent TV Time/Result Nov. 5 Michigan St. 1 ESPN TBA Nov. 8 Eastern Ky. TBA TBA Nov. 12 University of Evansville TBA TBA Dec. 18 University of Utah TBA TBA Dec. 21 Ohio State2 TBA TBA

















Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

1 State Farm Champions Classic, New York, Madison Square Garden



2 CBS Sports Classic, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena