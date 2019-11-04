Preseason All-State teams for Kentucky college basketball in 2019-20

Preseason All-State teams for Kentucky college men’s and women’s basketball in 2019-20:

MEN

F Jordan Nwora, 6-7, Jr., Louisville. After leading U of L in scoring (17 points) and rebounding (7.6) a season ago, the Buffalo, N.Y., product was chosen the 2019-20 ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

F EJ Montgomery, 6-10, So., Kentucky. John Calipari has challenged the skilled big man from Fort Pierce, Fla., to make a PJ Washington-level jump in his second season in UK blue and white.

C Charles Bassey, 6-11, So., Western Kentucky. After averaging a double-double (14.6 points, 10 rebounds plus 2.6 blocked shots) last season, the Lagos, Nigeria, product surprised many by taking his name out of the NBA Draft to return for a second year with Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers.

G Tyrese Maxey, 6-3, Fr., Kentucky. The Garland, Texas, product was the No. 10-rated prospect in the 24/7 Composite Rankings for the class of 2019 and is expected to immediately become a dynamic presence in the UK backcourt.

G Ashton Hagans, 6-3, Soph., Kentucky. The Cartersville, Ga., product turned in a solid freshman season running the point for UK (7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals) and should take a leap forward in year two.

Newcomer of the Year: Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Chris Mack, Louisville

WOMEN

F Dee Givens, 6-1, Sr., Western Kentucky. In a stellar junior season (17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds) in 2018-19, the former Lafayette High School star became the first player in WKU history to shoot over 45 percent from the field (45.1), 40 percent on three-point attempts (40.1) and 85 percent (85.1) from the foul line in the same year.

F Elizabeth Balogun, 6-1, So., Louisville. The immediately-eligible transfer from Georgia Tech was 2018-19 ACC Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds last season.

C Elizabeth Dixon, 6-5, So., Louisville. Another Georgia Tech emigre, the Memphis product was named to the 2018-19 ACC All-Freshman Team after averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds and shooting 51.2 percent on field-goal tries.

G Rhyne Howard, 6-2, So., Kentucky. The Cleveland, Tenn., product swept every major National Freshman of the Year Award in 2018-19 after an epic first season (16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals) at UK.

G Dana Evans, 5-6, Jr., Louisville. The electric point guard averaged 10.4 points and led U of L in assists with 4.0 a game while coming off the bench last season. With the graduation of Cardinals star Asia Durr, Evans should have the spotlight this season.

Newcomer of the Year: Elizabeth Balogun, Louisville

Player of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Jeff Walz, Louisville

