‘Something I won’t forget.’ Mintz says last year’s losses will fuel this year’s Cats.

During a teleconference Thursday, Davion Mintz recoiled from the idea of dwelling on the past. But he acknowledged that Kentucky’s 9-16 record last season could be exceptional in that sense, too.

It was only Kentucky’s second losing record since 1927. When asked if the players had talked about that being a motivation going into the 2021-22 season, Mintz said, “Oh, yeah. Absolutely. I try to forget about the past. Living in the past is just not what you want to do.”

But . . .

“Honestly, we won nine games last year,” he added. “If that’s not enough motivation for anybody, I don’t know what is.”

Mintz called a big rebound from a 9-16 record “one of the major factors” in the team’s approach to next season.

“I pride myself on winning, and I need to prove that,” he said. “That’s something I won’t forget. . . . You just don’t forget that you won nine games. So, we’re going to use that (as) motivation. We’re going to live off that, and I think it’s going to be a great year. And there’s going to be a lot of fight in us.”

Because he entered his name in this year’s NBA Draft, it was not certain that Mintz would be a part of Kentucky’s attempt to make amends for last season.

It was the second time he’s tested the metaphorical NBA waters. He did so after his junior season at Creighton. He spoke of the first time being more an introductory process, while this year was more thoughtful.

“Especially having the longer offseason we had (with no NCAA Tournament bid), it just kind of gave me an opportunity to reflect more,” he said.

Mintz said the NCAA allowing college players to profit off name, image and likeness did not play “a direct part” in his decision to return to Kentucky. He welcomed the NIL reform and said he would consult with his parents and UK coaches — not a money manager — about any money-making opportunities that arise.

Mintz spoke of two factors in the decision to return:

▪ Enjoy the customary Big Blue Nation experience in the expected post-COVID season. That was “a huge part in the decision,” he said.

▪ Further prove his worth to NBA scouts. “I understand I’m a late bloomer,” he said. “Just proving that I can go out a winner. I feel that’s a great opportunity.”

Mintz said he did not consider the option of playing professionally overseas.

“We didn’t want to rush or elect to go overseas if I didn’t have to,” he said.

Of course, Kentucky will be a different team this season. Four transfers will make this one of UK’s more experienced teams in John Calipari’s 13 seasons as coach.

When asked which newcomer came to mind as being helpful to his game, Mintz cited Oscar Tshiebwe, the transfer “big” from West Virginia.

“Being able to be a big presence on the inside . . . ,” Mintz said. “We didn’t have someone that’s setting hard blows on screens (and) getting guards off of us. . . . Running into his screens hurts, like honestly. It’ll be fun to see the opposing team have to go through that.”

Mintz also welcomed the addition of shooters like Kellan Grady (Davidson) and CJ Fredrick (Iowa) in addition to the return of an older, more experienced Dontaie Allen.

Mintz, who may face stiffer competition for playing time, said the coaches kept him informed of possible additions to the roster.

“That was a part of the team that we kind of struggled (with) last year,” he said. “So, I knew we had to make some additions in our backcourt. . . .

“A lot of talented players back there (chuckled), a lot more shooting. So, I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Mintz spoke of the difference experienced teammates can make as significant.

“I think that experience factor is going to be huge,” he said. “And it’s going to pay off for this team. . . . I think it’ll be extremely fun. I think it’ll be extremely competitive and I think it’s just going to be a good culture to be part of as we try to go down that road and win a lot of games.”