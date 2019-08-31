UK Football

Final statistics from Kentucky’s 38-24 season-opening win over Toledo

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Toledo 38-24 in their 2019 season-opening game at Kroger Field on Saturday.

The Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time is 7:30 p.m.

