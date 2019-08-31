Instant Analysis: Who’s up, who’s down after Kentucky’s 38-24 win over Toledo

Cat Walk: Kentucky football players and coaches ready to take on Toledo UK players and coaches participate in the Cat Walk before the season opener against Toledo at Kroger Field in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UK players and coaches participate in the Cat Walk before the season opener against Toledo at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Instant analysis from Kentucky’s 38-24 win over Toledo:

How the game was won

Terry Wilson threw for two touchdowns and a reconstructed Kentucky defense overcame a slow start to roll.

Game balls

1. Kentucky defense. After a shaky start in its fully reconstructed secondary, the UK “D” controlled Toledo for the last two-and-a-half quarters of the game.

2. DeAndre Square. The UK sophomore linebacker from Detroit was stellar — 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an acrobatic interception that led to a Wildcats touchdown.

3. Max Duffy. Hey, Steve Spurrier, Kentucky has one heck of a punter (54-yard average on six punts).

4. Ahmad Wagner. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player turned UK wide receiver caught three passes for 57 yards and continued his amazing knack for drawing pass interference penalties by getting two from Toledo defenders.

5. Mitchell Guadagni. The dual-threat Toledo quarterback (73 yards rushing with a touchdown; 122 yards passing on 7-of-12 completions) was giving Kentucky fits until he was knocked out of the game after a hit (called targeting) by UK linebacker Chris Oats at the end of a scramble.

Reasons to worry

1. UK ball security. Redshirt freshman running back Christopher Rodriguez lost two fumbles and junior slot receiver Lynn Bowden one. As the competition gets better, obviously, Kentucky has to tighten that up.

2. Kentucky running game. A veteran Wildcats offensive line did not blow Toledo off the line of scrimmage to the extent most expected.

Key numbers

16 and 6. Kentucky is now 16-6 at Kroger Field since the start of the 2016 season.

Fashion police

For its 2019 season opener, Kentucky wore blue helmets, blue jerseys with white letters and numbers and white pants. UK has worn blue or blue matte helmets in four of its last five season openers. The exception was 2017, when the Wildcats wore white helmets in a 24-17 season-opening victory at Southern Mississippi.

The Cat-mosphere

1. Kentucky announced an attendance of 54,610 in the 61,000-seat Kroger Field. Since the start of the 2016 season, UK has drawn crowds in excess of 60,000 to only five of 22 home games.

2. UK recognized Wildcats running back Houston Hogg on the field before the game and again at the end of the first quarter as its honorary game captain. Hogg and linebacker Wilbur Hackett were the first two black players to play their full college football careers at Kentucky.

Proud to be on the field with Houston Hogg today celebrating him and the path he paved for all of us! #BBN pic.twitter.com/dhsD6WFwyL — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) August 31, 2019

3. The Kentucky band stood in a “22” formation to honor ex-UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen, who passed away this summer.

The UK band stood in a 22 formation to honor former quarterback Jared Lorenzen who passed away in July. pic.twitter.com/u2E90HfExp — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) August 31, 2019

