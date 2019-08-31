One of Kentucky’s key defensive players ejected from Toledo game for targeting

Sophomore linebacker Chris Oats is expected to be one of Kentucky’s top defensive players this season. AP

Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats was ejected in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Toledo for targeting.

Oats — a 6-foot-3, 231-pound sophomore — delivered a high hit on Toledo quarterback Mitchell Guadagni as he was sliding to the ground after a scramble. Guadagni’s helmet came off as a result of the hit, and the play was called a dead ball personal foul with targeting on the field, and it was confirmed after a video replay.

As a result of the play, Oats was ejected. The starting linebacker had 27 total tackles last year and is expected to be one of UK’s key defensive players this season. He will miss the first half of next week’s Eastern Michigan game as a result of the ejection.

At the time of his ejection, Oats was tied for second on the team with five tackles against Toledo.

The Rockets kicked a field goal to cap the drive in which Oats was ejected. That cut Kentucky’s lead to 24-17 late in the third quarter.

Guadagni did not immediately return to the game after the hit. He was 7-for-12 passing for 122 yards and had a few big plays on the ground, going for 73 yards and one touchdown before his exit from the game.