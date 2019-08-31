Benny Snell’s replacements weren’t perfect, but they showed promise in UK opener

UK football’s Kavosiey Smoke: ‘It was just my time to shine’ Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke rushed for 78 yards on seven carries in UK's 38-24 win over Toledo on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke rushed for 78 yards on seven carries in UK's 38-24 win over Toledo on Saturday.

More from the series More coverage from the Kentucky-Toledo game Click below to see more analysis and reporting from the Kentucky.com team. Expand All

Kentucky through the offseason felt like it had a productive trio of running backs who were capable of succeeding Benny Snell, the school’s all-time leading rusher. It’s just one game, but the early returns are promising.

AJ Rose — Snell’s backup each of the last two seasons — Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez combined to rush for 175 yards in the Wildcats’ opener against Toledo, a 38-24 victory. Rose and Smoke both scored, and Rodriguez would have earned his first career touchdown had he not lost the ball before reaching the end zone early in the game (tight end Justin Rigg recovered it and scored for the Cats, instead).

Smoke led the way with 78 yards on seven carries, an average of 11.1 yards per touch. Rose had 64 yards on 16 carries while Rodriguez added 34 yards on five carries.

The longest run of the day was a 40-yard dash on the sideline by Smoke to extend UK’s lead to 31-17 with 8:26 to play in the third quarter. It was his second career TD, and his longest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It was just my time to shine,” Smoke said with a grin. “Once my teammates made my blocks for me, I made my way into the end zone, and that’s why I appreciate my teammates so much. I celebrated with ’em afterwards, and last year I didn’t do that, so I had to make sure I did that.”

Rose, UK’s starter, thinks the triumvirate approach is great. He benefited from Rodriguez and Smoke’s ability to step in after he cramped up in the first half.

“Everybody stays fresh,” Rose said. “When I came out, Chris came in and popped for 21 yards. Smoke did his thing today. I think it’s a great rotation that Coach (Eddie) Gran’s got going on, let’s keep it going on for all season.”

It wasn’t all rosy: Rodriguez fumbled again as UK tried to milk the clock, this time off a reception. It was the Cats’ third fumble of the day (Lynn Bowden also had one following a catch).

“Putting the ball on the ground like we did has got to stop,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “If we don’t put the ball on the ground, we sit there and win by three scores and don’t feel like we played our best football.”