UK vs. Eastern Michigan predictions: Low-scoring night with a big-time rusher

What we're looking for when UK plays Eastern Michigan on Saturday Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore talk about what they're looking for when the Kentucky Wildcats play the visiting Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday.

UK vs. Eastern Michigan preview Check below all week for coverage of the University of Kentucky football team leading up to its game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Some predictions heading into Kentucky’s game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday ...

Wildcats won’t score 30

EMU last season gave up 22.1 points per game to its opponents, good for 31st overall among FBS teams. The Eagles allowed 23 points to Coastal Carolina in their opener, and that was on the Chanticleers’ home turf.

UK looked more explosive last week than it did most of last season, when it averaged 26.6 ppg. Its 38 points were more in a single game than all but two of last year’s contests, and the Cats might have scored more if not for some sloppiness with the ball. Kentucky was perfect in the red zone (3-for-3) against Toledo and found an offensive rhythm in the second half when it started slinging the ball around more (Terry Wilson finished 19-of-26 passing; 19 of those attempts came after halftime).

EMU has a knack for containing potent offenses — it held Purdue to 19 points in an upset victory last year — and UK’s skill guys still have more to prove than not. Vegas thinks the Cats will fly by the 30-point mark (they’re favored by 15.5 points and the over/under is 53); I wouldn’t be surprised if UK scores more than 30, but my guess is it finishes just shy.

Upset non-alert

The Eagles’ last trip to Lexington — which ended with an EMU Hail Mary attempt and UK on the right side of a 24-20 decision — has been much-discussed this week. It’s good to reflect, but better to live in the present.

Kentucky is further along developmentally in Mark Stoops’ seventh year than it was in his fifth. Many of the then-young linemen who surrendered five sacks to the Eagles that season are older, stronger and wiser now. They’re again tasked with protecting a second-year starter at quarterback, and ought to be much more up to the challenge.

Maxx Crosby, a fourth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in April, is no longer playing defensive end for EMU, either. Nor is Brogan Roback, who set multiple program records at quarterback. The Eagles shouldn’t be overlooked — their secondary, which hawked four balls last week, should especially be minded — but they shouldn’t leave as winners.

Quick hits

MVP: A.J. Rose, after securing his third career 100-yard rushing game and scoring once for the Wildcats.

Surprise star: Jamari Brown, an early goat in the Toledo game who breaks up a key pass at some point.

Final score: Kentucky 29, Eastern Michigan 13.