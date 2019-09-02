Blue Preview: Your guide to Kentucky’s football game vs. Eastern Michigan

Kentucky football’s DeAndre Square serves notice against Toledo Kentucky football sophomore linebacker DeAndre Square talks to the media after the Wildcats’ 38-24 win over Toledo at Kroger Field. Square was credited with a team-high 11 tackles, plus an interception. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football sophomore linebacker DeAndre Square talks to the media after the Wildcats’ 38-24 win over Toledo at Kroger Field. Square was credited with a team-high 11 tackles, plus an interception.

Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday (Sept. 7)

Where: Kroger Field (capacity 61,000)

TV: SEC Network Alternate Channel (play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Hutson Mason; sideline, Taylor Davis)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 203, Sirius Channel 98, Internet Channel 967

Records: Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC), Eastern Michigan (1-0, 0-0 MAC)

Series: Kentucky leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kentucky defeated Eastern Michigan 24-20 on Sept. 30, 2017, at Kroger Field

Favorite: Kentucky is favored by 14.5 points

The story line

Coming off a 14-point victory over the team, Toledo, projected to win the Mid-American Conference West Division, Kentucky will seek to run its record to 2-0 in a season for the fifth time in Mark Stoops’ seven seasons as Wildcats’ head coach against an Eastern Michigan team picked to finish fourth in the MAC West.

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after the Wildcats’ 38-24 win over the Toledo Rockets in the 2019 season opener at Kroger Field. UK plays host to Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

The big threat

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was a model of efficiency in the Eagles’ 30-23, season-opening win at Coastal Carolina. The 6-foot, 209-pound senior completed 20-of-22 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score. A dual threat, Glass III had back-to-back 100-yards-plus rushing games in 2018, 101 yards vs. Western Michigan and 125 yards against Toledo the next week.

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Paschal, who missed most of the 2018 season after being diagnosed with skin cancer, recorded a sack and forced a fumble in UK’s 38-24 win over Toledo on Saturday at Kroger Field.

On the spot

The Kentucky offensive line. Two seasons ago, when UK barely escaped an Eastern Michigan upset bid with a 24-20 victory, the Wildcats offensive front was dominated by the Eagles up front. The Cats allowed quarterback Stephen Johnson to be sacked five times, surrendered a whopping 10 tackles for loss overall and were held to a net 53 yards rushing. For a UK offensive front that starts a fifth-year senior and three fourth-year juniors, EMU’s return to Lexington is a chance for some vindication.

SHARE COPY LINK After win over Eastern Michigan, Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman said is guys need to play better.

The mood

Is satisfied. Kentucky’s opening victory over Toledo may not have wowed, but it was a solid showing against a good football program by a UK team replacing a ton of star power from last year’s 10-3 season. Compared to the opening-week travails that befell SEC East rivals Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee, Wildcats fans are golden right now.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe