Blue Preview: Your guide to Kentucky’s football game vs. Eastern Michigan

Mark Story
Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday (Sept. 7)
Where: Kroger Field (capacity 61,000)
TV: SEC Network Alternate Channel (play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Hutson Mason; sideline, Taylor Davis)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 203, Sirius Channel 98, Internet Channel 967
Records: Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC), Eastern Michigan (1-0, 0-0 MAC)
Series: Kentucky leads 1-0
Last meeting: Kentucky defeated Eastern Michigan 24-20 on Sept. 30, 2017, at Kroger Field
Favorite: Kentucky is favored by 14.5 points
The story line
Coming off a 14-point victory over the team, Toledo, projected to win the Mid-American Conference West Division, Kentucky will seek to run its record to 2-0 in a season for the fifth time in Mark Stoops’ seven seasons as Wildcats’ head coach against an Eastern Michigan team picked to finish fourth in the MAC West.
The big threat
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was a model of efficiency in the Eagles’ 30-23, season-opening win at Coastal Carolina. The 6-foot, 209-pound senior completed 20-of-22 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score. A dual threat, Glass III had back-to-back 100-yards-plus rushing games in 2018, 101 yards vs. Western Michigan and 125 yards against Toledo the next week.
On the spot
The Kentucky offensive line. Two seasons ago, when UK barely escaped an Eastern Michigan upset bid with a 24-20 victory, the Wildcats offensive front was dominated by the Eagles up front. The Cats allowed quarterback Stephen Johnson to be sacked five times, surrendered a whopping 10 tackles for loss overall and were held to a net 53 yards rushing. For a UK offensive front that starts a fifth-year senior and three fourth-year juniors, EMU’s return to Lexington is a chance for some vindication.
The mood
Is satisfied. Kentucky’s opening victory over Toledo may not have wowed, but it was a solid showing against a good football program by a UK team replacing a ton of star power from last year’s 10-3 season. Compared to the opening-week travails that befell SEC East rivals Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee, Wildcats fans are golden right now.
